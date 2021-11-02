Tuesday, November 02, 2021Back to
New Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open, launch expected on 10 November: Here’s all you need to know

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is said to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country, with an expected ARAI efficiency figure of close to 26 kpl.


tech2 News StaffNov 02, 2021 15:24:23 IST

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has previewed in a shadowy teaser ahead of its launch on 10 November. Originally scheduled to arrive sometime in September, the new Celerio's launch was delayed owing to semiconductor shortages and the resulting impact on vehicle production, but Maruti Suzuki has finally opened bookings for the second-generation model, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

Expected to be based on the company's lightweight Heartect platform that also forms the basis of a number of Maruti Suzuki models (such as the Dzire, Swift, Baleno and more), the new Celerio is likely to be a little bit larger than its predecessor, which will spell an increase in interior room, and will also get a fully new dashboard with a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system.

The second-gen Celerio is expected to be a little bit larger than the original. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti claims the new Celerio - which is set to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Dual Jet petrol engine with Dual VVT and idle start-stop technology. With an expected ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 26 kpl, Maruti Suzuki says the new Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. A five-speed manual will be offered as standard, alongside am automated manual transmission, or as Maruti calls it, AGS.

In its latest iteration, the Celerio will sport sweptback headlights and a smaller mesh grille, bisected by a strip that connects the headlights. The unfussy front bumper houses a small central air intake flanked by circular fog lamps, and viewed from the side, the 2021 Celerio has no real design flourishes to speak of, lacking the strong character line of the current model, which originates at the front fender and stretches back to the tail-lights. Also worth noting are the flap-type door handles, which replace the pull-type handles seen on the current car.

Expect the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s prices to be in the Rs 4.80-6.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


