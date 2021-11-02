tech2 News Staff

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has previewed in a shadowy teaser ahead of its launch on 10 November. Originally scheduled to arrive sometime in September, the new Celerio's launch was delayed owing to semiconductor shortages and the resulting impact on vehicle production, but Maruti Suzuki has finally opened bookings for the second-generation model, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

Expected to be based on the company's lightweight Heartect platform that also forms the basis of a number of Maruti Suzuki models (such as the Dzire, Swift, Baleno and more), the new Celerio is likely to be a little bit larger than its predecessor, which will spell an increase in interior room, and will also get a fully new dashboard with a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system.

Maruti claims the new Celerio - which is set to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Dual Jet petrol engine with Dual VVT and idle start-stop technology. With an expected ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 26 kpl, Maruti Suzuki says the new Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. A five-speed manual will be offered as standard, alongside am automated manual transmission, or as Maruti calls it, AGS.

In its latest iteration, the Celerio will sport sweptback headlights and a smaller mesh grille, bisected by a strip that connects the headlights. The unfussy front bumper houses a small central air intake flanked by circular fog lamps, and viewed from the side, the 2021 Celerio has no real design flourishes to speak of, lacking the strong character line of the current model, which originates at the front fender and stretches back to the tail-lights. Also worth noting are the flap-type door handles, which replace the pull-type handles seen on the current car.

Expect the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s prices to be in the Rs 4.80-6.20 lakh (ex-showroom).