Overdrive

Mahindra and Mahindra will be launching the new-gen 2020 Thar on 2 October 2020. The company will also commence accepting bookings for both the hardtop and the soft top version from the same date. The iconic SUV in its new-gen avatar will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines and will also get an optional automatic transmission, all of which will be the first on the Thar that receives a serious makeover since the time it was first launched. Here's our detailed first-drive review.

The diesel engine is a reworked version of the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder turbo unit that is also seen on the XUV500. Improvements in the switch to BSVI regulations have made the motor more driveable now, claims Mahindra. The motor puts out 130PS at 3750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1600 to 2800 rpm, but Mahindra says that 95 percent of the engine's torque will be available from 1,250 rpm. In the petrol model, the all-aluminium engine makes 150PS at 5000 rpm and 320 Nm between 1500 to 3000 rpm when mated to the also-new automatic transmission.

This all-aluminium DOHC engine features a fully variable displacement oil pump, DLC coated piston pin and an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head for improved efficiency and performance. Another significant new addition to widen the Thar's appeal is a six-speed torque convertor automatic sourced from Aisin. This unit is mounted longitudinally and pairs with both, the petrol as well as the diesel.

The new Thar continues with its Jeep-inspired design theme and two-door body style, although it now sits on a derivative of the Mahindra Gen 3 platform. This is what underpins the Scorpio, but for the Thar it has been widened for more interior space and off-road capability. The simple retro-themed body panels remain, although Mahindra has raised the bonnet line in keeping with latest pedestrian safety norms and the doors are now removable. The Thar comes with LED DRLs and taillamps, dual-tone bumpers and three roof options.

