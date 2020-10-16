Overdrive

Land Rover has launched the new Land Rover Defender in India, with prices starting from Rs 73.98 lakh for the base three-door 90 variant, going up to Rs 90.46 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Defender 110 HSE. The Defender is a ground-up new take on the 4x4 icon, which first debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019. This is also the first time that this model is being sold in India.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is being sold in India in four variants - Standard, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. With the Defender 90, prices range from Rs 73.98 lakh to Rs 84.63 lakh, while pricing on the Defender 110 range from Rs 79.94 lakh to Rs 90.46 lakh. Variant-wise pricing (all ex-showroom) is as follows:

Defender 90

Standard - Rs 73.98 lakh

S - Rs 77.37 lakh

SE - Rs 79.94 lakh

HSE - Rs 83.91 lakh

First Edition - Rs 84.63 lakh

Defender 110

Standard - Rs 79.94 lakh

S - Rs 83.36 lakh

SE - Rs 86.64 lakh

First Edition - Rs 89.63 lakh

HSE - Rs 90.46 lakh

The new Defender sits on the all-new D7X platform, not shared with any other Land Rover, and styled keep many of the original's iconic design elements intact or reinterpreted. The Defender 110 4x4 is 5,018 mm long, 2,105 mm wide, and with the air suspension version 1,967 mm tall. The wheelbase is 3,022 mm.

With the SWB Defender 90, the length is 4,583 mm and wheelbase 2,587 mm. With the coil suspension-equipped Defender 90, height is 1,969 mm. The Defender's aluminum monocoque structure three times stiffer than body-on-frame cars. The live-axle suspension has also been replaced by independent ones with air suspension available on higher trims. Two wheelbase lengths are available, the three-door 90 and five-door 110. Adding off-roading capability to this is the permanent all-wheel drive, a twin-speed transfer case, centre differential and an optional active locking rear differential. Notable new off-roading tech is the debut of the fully configurable Terrain Response 2 system. Land rover's ground-view camera is also available, which show the area usually hidden by the bonnet. This new architecture gives the Defender a ground clearance of up to 291mm and approach, departure and break-over angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees respectively for the 110 version. There's also 900mm of wading depth on offer through the new wade program in the Terrain Response 2 system.

The Defender carries over this balance of ruggedness and modernity on the inside as well. The dash has 3D elements with lots of open areas and the exposed power-coated structural elements highlighted by the cross-car beam that runs across the dash. Other unique bits are the dash-mounted gear lever and more simple placement of the centre console buttons. Durable materials like a canvas-inspired fabric and rubberised floor mats are available. The angular theme continues in the steering wheel, instrument cluster, exposed screws as well as the new-gen 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system which also allows for OTA updates. Unique is the optional middle seat in the first row. This allows the 90 to be available in five or six-seat combinations and the 110 in 5+2 arrangement for India.

Notable creature comforts are matrix LED lighting, headlamp washers, up to 14 way adjustable heated and cooled seats, 40:20:40 split rear seats, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, 360 cameras with a 3D view, digital dials, clear sight rearview camera, three-zone climate control, Meridian audio and the clear exit monitor. Wheel sizes range from R18 to R20. Further, the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban accessory pack can be optioned. This adds a number of exterior and interior features to prep the Defender for specific usage.