tech2 News Staff

Teaser images of the 2022 Kia Sportage have been revealed ahead of the full exterior design reveal on 8 June. Sharing its underpinnings with the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, the fifth-generation Kia Sportage is expected to ditch the gawky, quirky appearance of its predecessor for a bolder, more rounded design language overall, hints of which are visible in the teaser images Kia has shared. It has also been confirmed that the new Kia Sportage will make its full world premiere in July this year.

What stands out in the teaser images of the new Sportage are its boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, placed alongside the separate headlight clusters, with a split ‘Tiger Nose’ grille lending a hint of aggression to the nose. Wing mirrors are mounted on the front doors; the blacked-out B, C and D pillars provide a ‘floating roof’ effect, the window line and roof line taper off towards the rear, and the LED tail-lights appear to be linked by a slim light bar, an arrangement reminiscent of the one on the all-electric Kia EV6. The new Sportage follows Kia’s Opposites United design language, which explains the visual similarities with the EV6.

Kia has also provided a peek at the interior of the 2022 Sportage. The darkened image lets slip the dashboard design of the new Sportage, as well as its large, curved display, which will incorporate an all-digital instruments panel as well as the touchscreen infotainment system. There are only a few physical controls on the centre console, with a continuous AC vent stretching across the rest of the dashboard. The three-spoke steering wheel houses some essential controls, and a wireless mobile charging housing is visible, too.

“Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With the all-new Sportage, we were fully focused on challenging ourselves and pushing our fifth-generation SUV to a new level.”

There are no further details available on the 2022 Kia Sportage at this point, but it’s expected to get the same petrol, diesel and electrified powertrains as the new Tucson, as well as a suitably long features list. We’ll have more information on the new Sportage in the coming weeks.