Tuesday, June 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New Kia Sportage exterior design to be revealed on 8 June, world premiere in July

In its fifth generation, the Kia Sportage is expected to derive styling cues from Kia’s all-electric EV6 crossover.


tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2021 11:33:58 IST

Teaser images of the 2022 Kia Sportage have been revealed ahead of the full exterior design reveal on 8 June. Sharing its underpinnings with the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, the fifth-generation Kia Sportage is expected to ditch the gawky, quirky appearance of its predecessor for a bolder, more rounded design language overall, hints of which are visible in the teaser images Kia has shared. It has also been confirmed that the new Kia Sportage will make its full world premiere in July this year.

The new Kia Sportage will follow the company's 'Opposites United' design language. Image: Kia

The new Kia Sportage will follow the company's 'Opposites United' design language. Image: Kia

What stands out in the teaser images of the new Sportage are its boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, placed alongside the separate headlight clusters, with a split ‘Tiger Nose’ grille lending a hint of aggression to the nose. Wing mirrors are mounted on the front doors; the blacked-out B, C and D pillars provide a ‘floating roof’ effect, the window line and roof line taper off towards the rear, and the LED tail-lights appear to be linked by a slim light bar, an arrangement reminiscent of the one on the all-electric Kia EV6. The new Sportage follows Kia’s Opposites United design language, which explains the visual similarities with the EV6.

Expect the 2022 Kia Sportage to borrow powertrains from the new-gen Hyundai Tucson. Image: Kia

Expect the 2022 Kia Sportage to borrow powertrains from the new-gen Hyundai Tucson. Image: Kia

Kia has also provided a peek at the interior of the 2022 Sportage. The darkened image lets slip the dashboard design of the new Sportage, as well as its large, curved display, which will incorporate an all-digital instruments panel as well as the touchscreen infotainment system. There are only a few physical controls on the centre console, with a continuous AC vent stretching across the rest of the dashboard. The three-spoke steering wheel houses some essential controls, and a wireless mobile charging housing is visible, too.

Large, curved display will take centrestage inside the 2022 Kia Sportage. Image: Tech2

Large, curved display will take centrestage inside the 2022 Kia Sportage. Image: Tech2

“Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With the all-new Sportage, we were fully focused on challenging ourselves and pushing our fifth-generation SUV to a new level.”

There are no further details available on the 2022 Kia Sportage at this point, but it’s expected to get the same petrol, diesel and electrified powertrains as the new Tucson, as well as a suitably long features list. We’ll have more information on the new Sportage in the coming weeks.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Kia Carnival

Now, return a Kia Carnival within 30 days of purchase and claim a 95 percent refund

May 26, 2021
Now, return a Kia Carnival within 30 days of purchase and claim a 95 percent refund

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021