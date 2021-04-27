11:57 (IST)
Kia reveals Seltos with new logo
Here's your first look at the updated Kia Seltos, which features the new brand logo.
tech2 News StaffApr 27, 2021 12:07:48 IST
Along with the rebranding, Kia will also reshuffle variants of the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos SUVs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
11:57 (IST)
Kia reveals Seltos with new logo Here's your first look at the updated Kia Seltos, which features the new brand logo.
11:52 (IST)
Kia provides update on 2021 Seltos and Sonet Kia will launch the updated Kia Seltos and Sonet early in May, and has also promised to enter a new segment early in 2022.
11:50 (IST)
Seltos, Sonet drive Kia India growth HS Brar, VP & Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, says every third midsize SUV sold in India is a Kia Seltos, and every sixth compact SUV sold is a Kia Sonet. He goes on to state the company has produced over 250,000 vehicles till date, and that it is the leading provider of connected car services in the country.
11:45 (IST)
Kia Motors India gets a name change The carmaker, known so far by the name of Kia Motors India, will now be known as Kia India only, as the brand aims to transition into a mobility solutions provider worldwide.
11:39 (IST)
New Kia event gets underway Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, kicks off the New Kia online event, stating the new logo represents the company's new belief - movement that inspires. He goes on to state Kia will be a purpose-driven, customer experience-centric and sustainable brand.
11:30 (IST)
Watch the New Kia event LIVE It's about to get underway! You can catch the live stream of the New Kia event here.
11:25 (IST)
What is the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition all about? The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition was launched in South Korea, and is the range-topper in the line-up. What helps it stand out are a large panoramic sunroof, a chrome-studded grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. However, it remains to be seen if the India-spec Seltos Gravity Edition has any other changes.
11:14 (IST)
India meets Kia's new logo Kia’s new logo – designed to look like a handwritten signature – replaces the logo that featured on the brand’s vehicles practically unchanged since 1994, only being lightly tweaked in 2012.
10:59 (IST)
New Kia event begins shortly! Hello and welcome everyone to our LIVE blog for the New Kia event being held online today. As part of its global rebranding exercise, Kia will introduce its new logo on all its models on sale in the India starting today. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates straight from the event.
11:57 (IST)
Kia reveals Seltos with new logo
Here's your first look at the updated Kia Seltos, which features the new brand logo.
11:52 (IST)
Kia provides update on 2021 Seltos and Sonet
Kia will launch the updated Kia Seltos and Sonet early in May, and has also promised to enter a new segment early in 2022.
11:50 (IST)
Seltos, Sonet drive Kia India growth
HS Brar, VP & Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, says every third midsize SUV sold in India is a Kia Seltos, and every sixth compact SUV sold is a Kia Sonet. He goes on to state the company has produced over 250,000 vehicles till date, and that it is the leading provider of connected car services in the country.
11:45 (IST)
Kia Motors India gets a name change
The carmaker, known so far by the name of Kia Motors India, will now be known as Kia India only, as the brand aims to transition into a mobility solutions provider worldwide.
11:39 (IST)
New Kia event gets underway
Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, kicks off the New Kia online event, stating the new logo represents the company's new belief - movement that inspires. He goes on to state Kia will be a purpose-driven, customer experience-centric and sustainable brand.
11:30 (IST)
Watch the New Kia event LIVE
It's about to get underway! You can catch the live stream of the New Kia event here.
11:25 (IST)
What is the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition all about?
The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition was launched in South Korea, and is the range-topper in the line-up. What helps it stand out are a large panoramic sunroof, a chrome-studded grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. However, it remains to be seen if the India-spec Seltos Gravity Edition has any other changes.
11:14 (IST)
India meets Kia's new logo
Kia’s new logo – designed to look like a handwritten signature – replaces the logo that featured on the brand’s vehicles practically unchanged since 1994, only being lightly tweaked in 2012.
10:59 (IST)
New Kia event begins shortly!
Hello and welcome everyone to our LIVE blog for the New Kia event being held online today. As part of its global rebranding exercise, Kia will introduce its new logo on all its models on sale in the India starting today. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates straight from the event.
A little under two years on since its market debut, today, Kia Motors India is changing things up a little bit. As part of its global rebranding exercise, Kia is set to introduce its new logo on all its models on sale in India starting today, and along with this, has planned a few updates for two of its SUVs – the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. In addition to seeing a minor variant reshuffle and the addition of a few features, the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition – which is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof – is also set to be introduced in the coming weeks.
One of the key additions for the Kia Seltos will be the addition of an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option. Kia first rolled out this ‘clutch-less’ gearbox on its Sonet compact SUV and is now set to offer it with the bigger Seltos as well. Since its launch in 2019, the Kia Seltos has been a volume driver for the company, and this update is bound to give it a shot in the arm and help it compete on a more even footing than its mechanically identical cousin, the Hyundai Creta.
Similarly, the Kia Sonet, too, is expected to see a variant rejig, which will bring more features to select variants. However, neither the Seltos nor the Sonet are expected to get any engine changes, and will continue with the petrol and diesel engines they’ve been available with so far.
Follow our live blog for all the updates from the New Kia event!
also see
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos Launch India Highlights: Kia Motors announces the Seltos starting at Rs 9.69 lakhsAug 22, 2019
Kia Seltos
Kia Motors launches Seltos in India; starting at a price of Rs 9.69 lakhsAug 22, 2019
science
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021
Vaccination Effects
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issueApr 16, 2021
COVID-19 transmission
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicatesApr 15, 2021