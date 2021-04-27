Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

A little under two years on since its market debut, today, Kia Motors India is changing things up a little bit. As part of its global rebranding exercise, Kia is set to introduce its new logo on all its models on sale in India starting today, and along with this, has planned a few updates for two of its SUVs – the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. In addition to seeing a minor variant reshuffle and the addition of a few features, the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition – which is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof – is also set to be introduced in the coming weeks.

One of the key additions for the Kia Seltos will be the addition of an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option. Kia first rolled out this ‘clutch-less’ gearbox on its Sonet compact SUV and is now set to offer it with the bigger Seltos as well. Since its launch in 2019, the Kia Seltos has been a volume driver for the company, and this update is bound to give it a shot in the arm and help it compete on a more even footing than its mechanically identical cousin, the Hyundai Creta.

Similarly, the Kia Sonet, too, is expected to see a variant rejig, which will bring more features to select variants. However, neither the Seltos nor the Sonet are expected to get any engine changes, and will continue with the petrol and diesel engines they’ve been available with so far.

Follow our live blog for all the updates from the New Kia event!