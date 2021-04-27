Tuesday, April 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New Kia logo India introduction highlights: Updated Seltos, Sonet to be launched early in May

tech2 News StaffApr 27, 2021 12:07:48 IST

Along with the rebranding, Kia will also reshuffle variants of the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos SUVs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Kia reveals Seltos with new logo

    Here's your first look at the updated Kia Seltos, which features the new brand logo.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Kia provides update on 2021 Seltos and Sonet

    Kia will launch the updated Kia Seltos and Sonet early in May, and has also promised to enter a new segment early in 2022.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Seltos, Sonet drive Kia India growth

    HS Brar, VP & Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, says every third midsize SUV sold in India is a Kia Seltos, and every sixth compact SUV sold is a Kia Sonet. He goes on to state the company has produced over 250,000 vehicles till date, and that it is the leading provider of connected car services in the country. 

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Kia Motors India gets a name change

    The carmaker, known so far by the name of Kia Motors India, will now be known as Kia India only, as the brand aims to transition into a mobility solutions provider worldwide. 

  • 11:39 (IST)

    New Kia event gets underway

    Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, kicks off the New Kia online event, stating the new logo represents the company's new belief - movement that inspires. He goes on to state Kia will be a purpose-driven, customer experience-centric and sustainable brand.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Watch the New Kia event LIVE

    It's about to get underway! You can catch the live stream of the New Kia event here.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    What is the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition all about?

    The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition was launched in South Korea, and is the range-topper in the line-up. What helps it stand out are a large panoramic sunroof, a chrome-studded grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. However, it remains to be seen if the India-spec Seltos Gravity Edition has any other changes.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    India meets Kia's new logo

    Kia’s new logo – designed to look like a handwritten signature – replaces the logo that featured on the brand’s vehicles practically unchanged since 1994, only being lightly tweaked in 2012.

  • 10:59 (IST)

    New Kia event begins shortly!

    Hello and welcome everyone to our LIVE blog for the New Kia event being held online today. As part of its global rebranding exercise, Kia will introduce its new logo on all its models on sale in the India starting today. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates straight from the event. 

    • read more

A little under two years on since its market debut, today, Kia Motors India is changing things up a little bit. As part of its global rebranding exercise, Kia is set to introduce its new logo on all its models on sale in India starting today, and along with this, has planned a few updates for two of its SUVs – the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. In addition to seeing a minor variant reshuffle and the addition of a few features, the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition – which is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof – is also set to be introduced in the coming weeks.

One of the key additions for the Kia Seltos will be the addition of an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option. Kia first rolled out this ‘clutch-less’ gearbox on its Sonet compact SUV and is now set to offer it with the bigger Seltos as well. Since its launch in 2019, the Kia Seltos has been a volume driver for the company, and this update is bound to give it a shot in the arm and help it compete on a more even footing than its mechanically identical cousin, the Hyundai Creta.

Similarly, the Kia Sonet, too, is expected to see a variant rejig, which will bring more features to select variants. However, neither the Seltos nor the Sonet are expected to get any engine changes, and will continue with the petrol and diesel engines they’ve been available with so far.

Follow our live blog for all the updates from the New Kia event!



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


also see

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos Launch India Highlights: Kia Motors announces the Seltos starting at Rs 9.69 lakhs

Aug 22, 2019
Kia Seltos Launch India Highlights: Kia Motors announces the Seltos starting at Rs 9.69 lakhs
Kia Motors launches Seltos in India; starting at a price of Rs 9.69 lakhs

Kia Seltos

Kia Motors launches Seltos in India; starting at a price of Rs 9.69 lakhs

Aug 22, 2019

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021