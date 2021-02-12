tech2 News Staff

The 2021 Jawa 42 has been launched in India, priced at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yes, Jawa Motorcycles did already have a ‘Forty-Two’ motorcycle in its portfolio, but this new ’42’ version will be sold alongside that and features a few aesthetic changes as well as a handful of mechanical improvements, which will also make their way to the Forty Two and standard Jawa bikes in the time to come. Let’s take a quick look at what makes the Jawa 42 different from the Forty-Two we’ve known for the last few years.

2021 Jawa 42 gets all-black theme, alloy wheels

In terms of appearance, the Jawa 42 retains the basic design we’re all familiar with, but the suspension, engine casing, twin exhausts and cycle parts now sport an all-black theme. The other big change from the Forty-Two (which features wire-spoke wheels) is the addition of 13-spoke black alloy wheels, which are shod in tubeless tyres. The new wheels will be available as an accessory for existing Jawa and Forty-Two owners.

There are three new colour schemes – Orion Red, Sirius White and AllStar Black – and the fuel tank sports a wide racing stripe. Bar-end mirrors are standard, and Jawa is offering a fly screen, a headlight grille and a rear luggage bar as optional extras.

2021 Jawa 42 is slightly more powerful

With the 42, Jawa has eliminated the catalytic convertor positioned underneath the bike, replacing it with two smaller catalytic convertors located near where the exhausts sprout from the engine. At 171 kg, the Jawa 42 is marginally lighter, and a few tweaks to the 293cc, single-cylinder engine make it slightly more powerful, too. It puts out 27.3 hp – which is around 1hp up on the Forty-Two – and 27 Nm of torque.

Additionally, Jawa says it has stiffened the 42’s chassis in places, retuned the front suspension, enlarged the seat pan and added more cushioning, and also redesigned the side stand to improve cornering clearance.

All the mechanical and comfort-related improvements will be rolled out on the standard Jawa and Forty Two bikes as well.