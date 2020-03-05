Thursday, March 05, 2020Back to
New Hyundai Creta SUV will offer more than 50 connectivity features via Blue Link app

The driver and passengers can control essential aspects of the vehicle with a simple 'Hello Blue Link' voice command.


OverdriveMar 05, 2020 16:51:56 IST

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the second-generation Creta in India on 17 March. Bookings are already open for an amount of Rs 25,000. The car features cosmetic changes, new engines as well as a plethora of features that includes the Advanced Blue Link - Hyundai's latest car connectivity technology. The company says that the 2020 Creta will offer more than 50 connectivity features.

The new smartwatch integrated Blue Link application is one of the main highlights. The driver and passengers can control essential aspects of the vehicle with a simple 'Hello Blue Link' voice command. This is applicable for controlling the sunroof, seat ventilation system, climate control including temperature control, fan speed, wind direction etc. It also helps with other forms of assistance like dialling contacts by numbers, tracking cricket scores, etc.

Owners will also be able to use engine start/stop, door lock/ unlock, vehicle status information like engine, HVAC, door, tyre pressure warning, fuel level, etc., auto healthy air purifier along with in-car air quality information. It also shows vehicle alerts like geofence, speed, time fence, valet, vehicle status and stolen vehicle and the user can receive notifications through a Smartwatch, via Blue Link's connected car services.

The interiors of the Creta were fully revealed recently. The Indian-spec car gets a design unlike that of the car in other markets, dominated by a large screen in the instrument cluster and 10.24-inch infotainment as seen on the Seltos. The dash itself is a fairly straightforward design finished in dual-tone beige/black but gets unique elements like the slim air-vents with chrome inserts, the latest four-spoke Hyundai steering wheel and the wide central tunnel with the Audi-esque gear selector. Noticeable in the pictures is a dial for terrain modes and a PM 2.5 air-purifier.

The new Creta will rival the Kia Seltos (Review) and MG Hector (Review)Tata Harrier (Review), Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks.

