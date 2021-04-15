Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
New Honda Civic showcased in production form ahead of world premiere on 29 April

11th generation of the Honda Civic stays largely true to the concept revealed in 2020 in terms of design.


tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2021 10:12:55 IST

Bucking the trend of carmakers releasing shadowy teasers for a new model, Honda has given the world a clear look at the production version of the all-new Civic sedan. Now in its 11th generation globally, the Honda Civic has been shown in its latest, road-ready form in a new exterior picture released ahead of its world premiere on 29 April. What is clear from the picture of the 2022 Honda Civic is that the production model hasn’t strayed too far from the design of the concept, which debuted last year.

The new Civic sticks to the wide and low stance fans now associate with the Civic, but the design and styling are a complete contrast to the outgoing model. Honda has binned the sharp angles and creases, and the new Civic opts for cleaner surfacing and a more mature look overall.

The new Honda Civic opts for a more mature look overall, compared to its predecessor. Image: Honda

The face of the production-spec Civic looks largely the same as that of the prototype – the LED headlights (with LED DRL eyebrows) are inset into the fascia, with the slim grille placed a little further ahead, and the front bumper houses a large radiator grille, with LED fog lamps placed in the C-shaped housings either side of it.

The bold shoulder line originates from the front fender and extends all the way back to the the tail-lights, and the window line has a subtle kink as it stretches back towards to the D-pillar – a nod to the current-gen Accord (on sale abroad). Understandably, the production model ditches the prototype’s 10-spoke, 19-inch alloys in favour of smaller, dual-tone wheels.

Under the skin, the new Honda Civic is expected to retain the current model’s underpinnings, but with some key upgrades to add rigidity so the new Civic has better driving dynamics, as well as improved occupant and pedestrian collision protection.

A floating 9.0-inch touchscreen takes centrestage on the dash of the new Honda Civic. Image: Honda

On the inside, the new Honda Civic will have a floating 9.0-inch touchscreen, an all-digital instruments display, and a honeycomb mesh that spans the width of the dash and houses the AC vents. Another key addition will be the presence of an electronic parking brake. A slight increase in wheelbase is also expected to free up more room for rear-seat passengers.

Honda has previously confirmed the new Civic will come with several active and passive safety features, new airbag designs and driver assistance systems. More details are expected at the new Honda Civic’s world premiere on 29 April.

In India, the current-gen Honda Civic was discontinued in 2020 along with the Honda CR-V, as the company closed operations at its Greater Noida plant. The main hurdles for the Civic in India were its lofty price tag as well as weak powertrain combinations, because of which the sedan struggled to find favour even after making a highly anticipated comeback in the Indian market. Given what happened with its predecessor, it seems highly unlikely that the 11th generation Honda Civic will come to India.

