tech2 News Staff

Bajaj Auto has announced the launch of the new-generation 2022 KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 200 motorcycles in India, with the RC 125 priced at Rs 1,81,913 and the RC 200 priced at Rs 2,08,717 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At these prices, both the RC 125 and RC 200 cost roughly the same as their predecessors, but these prices are introductory and are likely to go up at the start of 2022. Deliveries of the 2022 KTM RC 200 are expected to begin shortly with production already underway, while deliveries of the RC 125 will begin in November.

Buyers can now book both motorcycles at their nearest KTM outlet, and can even opt for finance, with the down payment amount starting as low as Rs 24,000. Stating that India is the first market in the world to witness the launch of the new RCs, KTM also confirmed the new-generation KTM RC 390 will be launched here in the coming months.

As part of an extensive update, the KTM RC 125 and RC 200 both feature new headlights (all-LED on the RC 200, halogen on the RC 125), LED daytime running lights and turn indicators, revised tail-light, a stiffer and lighter split-steel trellis frame that brings a 1.5 kg weight saving, a redesigned and more aerodynamically-efficient fairing, adjustable handlebar risers, an LCD instrument cluster and a larger fuel tank (13.7 litres, as opposed to 9.5 litres on the first-gen models).

Other vital changes include a new WP Apex fork, a larger airbox, lighter alloy wheels, lightened brakes (320 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake with ‘Supermoto’ dual-channel ABS on both bikes), a curved radiator, stiffer front axle, a laser-textured wind screen and an aluminium pillion grab handle. Thanks to the weight savings, the 2022 KTM RC 125 weighs in at 150 kg while the 2022 KTM RC 200 weighs in at 151 kg (dry).

With optimisations made to the airbox and radiator, KTM claims the RC 125 and RC 200 also offer punchier performance than before. The KTM RC 125’s single-cylinder, 124.7 cc unit puts out 15 hp and 12 Nm of torque, while the RC 200’s 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine makes 26 hp and 19.5 Nm of torque; figures that are almost identical to those of the outgoing bikes. Both bikes have a six-speed gearbox.

The rival-in-chief for both the KTM RC 125 as well as the RC 200 is the recently-launched Yamaha R15 V4.0, which undercuts both bikes, with prices starting at Rs 1.68 lakh.