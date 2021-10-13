Wednesday, October 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New-gen KTM RC 200, KTM RC 125 launched in India: Check introductory prices, new features and specs

The heavily updated 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 feature a number of mechanical changes; both bikes launched at the same price as their predecessors.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2021 14:46:52 IST

Bajaj Auto has announced the launch of the new-generation 2022 KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 200 motorcycles in India, with the RC 125 priced at Rs 1,81,913 and the RC 200 priced at Rs 2,08,717 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At these prices, both the RC 125 and RC 200 cost roughly the same as their predecessors, but these prices are introductory and are likely to go up at the start of 2022. Deliveries of the 2022 KTM RC 200 are expected to begin shortly with production already underway, while deliveries of the RC 125 will begin in November.

Buyers can now book both motorcycles at their nearest KTM outlet, and can even opt for finance, with the down payment amount starting as low as Rs 24,000. Stating that India is the first market in the world to witness the launch of the new RCs, KTM also confirmed the new-generation KTM RC 390 will be launched here in the coming months.

Both the 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 feature new headlights and Supermoto ABS. Image: KTM

Both the 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 feature new headlights and Supermoto ABS. Image: KTM

As part of an extensive update, the KTM RC 125 and RC 200 both feature new headlights (all-LED on the RC 200, halogen on the RC 125), LED daytime running lights and turn indicators, revised tail-light, a stiffer and lighter split-steel trellis frame that brings a 1.5 kg weight saving, a redesigned and more aerodynamically-efficient fairing, adjustable handlebar risers, an LCD instrument cluster and a larger fuel tank (13.7 litres, as opposed to 9.5 litres on the first-gen models).

Other vital changes include a new WP Apex fork, a larger airbox, lighter alloy wheels, lightened brakes (320 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake with ‘Supermoto’ dual-channel ABS on both bikes), a curved radiator, stiffer front axle, a laser-textured wind screen and an aluminium pillion grab handle. Thanks to the weight savings, the 2022 KTM RC 125 weighs in at 150 kg while the 2022 KTM RC 200 weighs in at 151 kg (dry).

With optimisations made to the airbox and radiator, KTM claims the RC 125 and RC 200 also offer punchier performance than before. The KTM RC 125’s single-cylinder, 124.7 cc unit puts out 15 hp and 12 Nm of torque, while the RC 200’s 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine makes 26 hp and 19.5 Nm of torque; figures that are almost identical to those of the outgoing bikes. Both bikes have a six-speed gearbox.

The rival-in-chief for both the KTM RC 125 as well as the RC 200 is the recently-launched Yamaha R15 V4.0, which undercuts both bikes, with prices starting at Rs 1.68 lakh.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ktm rc 390 price in india

2017 KTM RC 200 and RC 390 launched in India at Rs 1.71 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh respectively

Jan 19, 2017
2017 KTM RC 200 and RC 390 launched in India at Rs 1.71 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh respectively
2017 KTM RC200 first ride review

2017 ktm rc200 first ride review in india

2017 KTM RC200 first ride review

Jan 27, 2017
KTM RC 200 supersport now available in a new black colour at Rs 1.77 lakh

RC 200

KTM RC 200 supersport now available in a new black colour at Rs 1.77 lakh

Jun 21, 2018
2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200 to be launched in India on Jan 19, 2017

2017 ktm rc 390

2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200 to be launched in India on Jan 19, 2017

Jan 12, 2017
KTM India launches entire portfolio equipped with BSVI equipped engines

KTM India

KTM India launches entire portfolio equipped with BSVI equipped engines

Jan 31, 2020
Image gallery: 2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200

ktm rc 390

Image gallery: 2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200

Oct 12, 2016

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021