New Ducati Monster launched in India, prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh: Check variants, features

The all-new 2022 Ducati Monster is equipped with a Panigale V4-inspired aluminium front frame and weighs considerably less, at 188 kg (kerb); deliveries to begin soon.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2021 18:02:13 IST

The all-new, 2022 Ducati Monster has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh for the base version of Ducati’s iconic naked bike. In India, the new Monster is available in three colour schemes – the signature Ducati Red (Rs 10.99 lakh), Aviator Grey (Rs 11.09 lakh) and Dark Stealth (Rs 11.09 lakh). Additionally, Ducati has also launched the Monster Plus variant, which costs Rs 25,000 more and adds a small windscreen and a seat cowl.

New from the ground up, the 2022 Ducati Monster brings a Panigale V4-inspired aluminium front frame, which replaces its trademark trellis frame. This is part of a series of weight-saving measures Ducati has brought in, along with a smaller fuel tank, new wheels, swingarm and even lightened engine components, all of which have resulted in the kerb weight being limited to just 188 kg.

Seat height is 820 mm, but a lower 800 mm seat is available as an option, and Ducati says it has improved steering angle, brought the handlebar closer to the rider and changed the position of the foot pegs to make the new Monster more manoeuvrable than its predecessor.

Thanks to a series of weight-saving measures, the new Monster weighs just 188 kg (kerb). Image: Ducati

Thanks to a series of weight-saving measures, the new Monster weighs just 188 kg (kerb). Image: Ducati

At the heart of the new Monster is the same 937cc engine that powers the Multistrada 950, making 111 hp and 93 Nm of torque; an increase over figures of the outgoing Monster.

Handling suspension duties are a 43 mm upside-down fork and a rear monoshock. As standard, the Monster comes with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres and Brembo M4.32 brake callipers.

Also part of the equipment list are a full-colour 4.3-inch TFT screen, three ride modes (Sport, Touring, Urban), cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control and a bidirectional quick shifter.

At this price, the base version of the new Monster undercuts its main rival, the Triumph Street Triple RS, by around Rs 50,000.

