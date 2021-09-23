tech2 News Staff

The all-new, 2022 Ducati Monster has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh for the base version of Ducati’s iconic naked bike. In India, the new Monster is available in three colour schemes – the signature Ducati Red (Rs 10.99 lakh), Aviator Grey (Rs 11.09 lakh) and Dark Stealth (Rs 11.09 lakh). Additionally, Ducati has also launched the Monster Plus variant, which costs Rs 25,000 more and adds a small windscreen and a seat cowl.

The New Monster arrives in 3 fun colours:

The all-time classic Ducati Red

The playful Aviator Grey

And of course, the mysterious Dark Stealth.

New from the ground up, the 2022 Ducati Monster brings a Panigale V4-inspired aluminium front frame, which replaces its trademark trellis frame. This is part of a series of weight-saving measures Ducati has brought in, along with a smaller fuel tank, new wheels, swingarm and even lightened engine components, all of which have resulted in the kerb weight being limited to just 188 kg.

Seat height is 820 mm, but a lower 800 mm seat is available as an option, and Ducati says it has improved steering angle, brought the handlebar closer to the rider and changed the position of the foot pegs to make the new Monster more manoeuvrable than its predecessor.

At the heart of the new Monster is the same 937cc engine that powers the Multistrada 950, making 111 hp and 93 Nm of torque; an increase over figures of the outgoing Monster.

Handling suspension duties are a 43 mm upside-down fork and a rear monoshock. As standard, the Monster comes with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres and Brembo M4.32 brake callipers.

Also part of the equipment list are a full-colour 4.3-inch TFT screen, three ride modes (Sport, Touring, Urban), cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control and a bidirectional quick shifter.

At this price, the base version of the new Monster undercuts its main rival, the Triumph Street Triple RS, by around Rs 50,000.