Wednesday, June 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New car emissions in Europe drop for the first time since 2016, but EU's 2020 target still not met

Average emissions from a new car registered in the EU, the UK, Iceland and Norway fell by 12 percent in 2020.


Agence France-PresseJun 30, 2021 19:54:01 IST

After three years of rising CO2 emissions from new cars in Europe, they fell sharply in 2020, helped by the trend of electric vehicles, according to a new report. Last year, average emissions from a new car registered in the European Union, the UK, Iceland and Norway fell by 12 percent to 107.8 grams of CO2 per driven kilometre from the 11.5 million cars registered in the 30 countries, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The drop of 14.5 grams from 2019 "represented the first decrease observed since 2016," the EEA said.

It also "coincides with the phase in of stricter CO2 emissions standards for cars as of January 1, 2020," the European Commission said in a statement.

Europe's 2020 level of emissions also set a new record performance, beating the 2016 average of 118.1 grams per kilometre. Image: Neri Vill via Pixabay

Europe's 2020 level of emissions also set a new record performance, beating the 2016 average of 118.1 grams per kilometre. Image: Neri Vill via Pixabay

Emissions had risen successively in 2017, 2018 and 2019, driven by the popularity of fuel-efficient but also larger SUVs, interrupting years of steady decline and calling set targets into question.

The 2020 level also set a new record performance, beating the 2016 average of 118.1 grams per kilometre.

However, it still lags behind the target set by the EU of 95 grams by 2020. The next milestone target is 81 grams by 2025 and 60 grams by 2030.

The European Commission is due to present new measures on July 14 to meet the ambitious climate targets of the 27 member states, with expanded car emission standards, particularly for petrol cars.

For comparison, a new car in the EU emitted on average 172 grams per kilometre in 2000 and 140 grams in 2010, according to the EEA.

It said the drop in 2020 is in particular due to the surge in demand for electric cars, adding the caveat that a larger share of their emissions are concentrated to their manufacturing, particularly in the making of batteries, than when they are rolling on the roads.

In 2020, the share of electric vehicles among new registrations tripled in one year, jumping to 11 percent from 3.5 in 2019, according to the EEA.

Over one million electric cars were sold in a year for the first time in the region.

Among the 30 countries, Norway, the world leader for electric cars, thus took the crown for lowest emissions with 38.2 grams per kilometre while Bulgaria trails the pack at 133 grams.

Germany, Europe's largest car market, is 18th with 113.6 grams on average.

The EEA also noted the data is still provisional and needs to be confirmed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

France to end sale of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040 to meet targets under Paris climate accord

Jul 06, 2017
France to end sale of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040 to meet targets under Paris climate accord
EU greenhouse gas emissions fell to new low in 2014: European Environment Agency

NewsTracker

EU greenhouse gas emissions fell to new low in 2014: European Environment Agency

Jun 21, 2016
23 US states are suing Trump admin from undoing California's car pollution laws

23 US states are suing Trump admin from undoing California's car pollution laws

Sep 23, 2019
US regulator found another cheat device in Audi car

US regulator found another cheat device in Audi car

Nov 06, 2016
Ethereum explained: An emerging blockchain based application platform used by tech giants

Ethereum explained: An emerging blockchain based application platform used by tech giants

May 25, 2017
European Union exec proposes a plan to combat fake news as elections approach

European Union

European Union exec proposes a plan to combat fake news as elections approach

Dec 06, 2018

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021