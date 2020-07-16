Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New BMW S 1000 XR adventure sports bike launched in India, priced at Rs 20.90 lakh: All you need to know

The BMW S 1000 XR will be available only in Pro variant in Ice Grey and Racing Red colour options.


OverdriveJul 16, 2020 17:02:42 IST

BMW Motorrad has launched its flagship adventure sport offering, the S 1000 XR in India at Rs 20.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The German motorcycle brand has confirmed that the S 1000 XR will be available only in Pro variant in Ice Grey and Racing Red colour options. Compared to the model it replaces, the 2020 S 1000 XR features new styling with symmetrical headlights, a two-step adjustable windscreen, a sharper nose and tighter bodywork.

Similar to most of its motorcycles in the portfolio, the S 1000 XR is being brought into the country through the CBU (completely built units) route wherein all the BMW Motorrad dealerships have started accepting bookings. Deliveries should commence shortly.

New BMW S 1000 XR adventure sports bike launched in India, priced at Rs 20.90 lakh: All you need to know

BMW S 1000 XR

The new body panels hide the S 1000 RR-derived 999cc 4-cylinder engine, which is tuned for a street-spec 165PS of power and 112Nm of torque that is fed to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission and a chain drive. BMW says that the engine is tuned to provide a stronger performance than before in the 3,000-10,000rpm range, which is typically the zone that most road riders exploit on high-rise sport-tourers like the S 1000 XR. The company mentions, the fourth, fifth and sixth gear have longer ratios in order to reduce noise, fuel consumption and engine speed. Similar to its younger sibling, the S 1000 XR too comes equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) which prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting.

The frame and swinging arm have been lightened by 2.1kg along with reduction in unsprung mass by 1.6kg. Further, electronic suspension is offered as standard and with two modes ? Road and Dynamic. BMW has also introduced a dynamic brake assistant on the S 1000 XR, which is also offered in the 1250 GS. The XR comes with four standard ride modes Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro, wherein Dynamic Pro can alter the throttle response, engine brake, ABS, traction setting and wheelie control. The S 1000 XR also comes equipped with a brand new 6.5-inch TFT instrumentation which displays a host of information. The electronics suite includes cruise control, hill-hold control, traction control and wheelie control. The Pro models come with cruise control, a two-way quickshifter, keyless go etc.

 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2016 bmw s1000xr india

2016 Auto Expo: BMW Motorrad to showcase BMW S1000XR and R1250GS

Feb 01, 2016
2016 Auto Expo: BMW Motorrad to showcase BMW S1000XR and R1250GS
Image gallery: 2016 BMW S1000 XR

image gallery 2016 bmw s1000 xr

Image gallery: 2016 BMW S1000 XR

Apr 25, 2016

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020