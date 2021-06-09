Wednesday, June 09, 2021Back to
New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe makes global debut with petrol and diesel options

Now in its second generation, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown significantly in terms of dimensions.


OverdriveJun 09, 2021 14:27:48 IST

BMW has unveiled the second-generation 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (G24) that goes on sale in international markets now and replaces the F36 generation model launched in 2014. Essentially a five-door version of the 4 Series coupe, the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe offers prospective buyers the extra practicality of rear doors, and a large hatchback-type tailgate with improved boot space (up 39 litres to 470 litres, compared to the previous model and expandable up to 1,290 litres).

The new-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown in its wheelbase and exterior dimensions, and moves to the BMW CLAR platform, similar to the 3 Series available in India, and the all-electric BMW i4 that's expected to go on sale internationally later this year, or early 2022.

The second-gen BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is 143 mm longer than the original. Image: BMW

That's of particular importance since the electric i4 has been our best preview of the 4 Series Gran Coupe's styling, being virtually identical (over-sized grille and all) save for minor changes to the IC engine model, which itself is more aerodynamically efficient than the outgoing car, at 0.26 Cd.

Powertrain options range from a 2.0-litre petrol with 184 hp in the 420i Gran Coupe, a 2.0-litre diesel with 190 hp in the 420d Gran Coupe, a 2.0-litre petrol with 245 hp in the 430i Gran Coupe, and the range-topping M440i Gran Coupe with a 374 hp six-cylinder petrol.

Coming to just how much larger the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is, at 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,442 mm in height, sitting on a 2,856 mm long wheelbase, the new model is a significant 143 mm longer, 27 mm wider, 53 mm taller with a 46 mm increase in wheelbase, that last figure coming in five millimetres over the 3 Series' wheelbase as well.

Inside, the new 4 Series Gran Coupe gets a 10.25-inch infotainment display with a 12.3-inch digital instruments display. Image: BMW

The new platform also affords a healthy increase in track widths front and rear, being 50 mm and 29 mm wider, respectively, than before, whilst retaining the BMW signature 50:50 weight distribution characteristics. With it, the 4 Series Gran Coupe should represent more of a practical proposition over the 4 Series Coupe, and a (slightly) more stylish alternative to the 3 Series if you don't mind the grille, which so far has only been seen on the M Division's M3 model.

Inside, the standard screen layout includes an 8.8-inch infotainment display with a 5.1-inch display in the instrument cluster, upgradeable to a 10.25-inch infotainment display with a 12.3-inch digital instruments display. With the infotainment running BMW's latest OS7, it also opens up OTA updates for improved vehicle functionality and digital services over time.

