Overdrive

BMW has unveiled the second-generation 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (G24) that goes on sale in international markets now and replaces the F36 generation model launched in 2014. Essentially a five-door version of the 4 Series coupe, the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe offers prospective buyers the extra practicality of rear doors, and a large hatchback-type tailgate with improved boot space (up 39 litres to 470 litres, compared to the previous model and expandable up to 1,290 litres).

The new-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown in its wheelbase and exterior dimensions, and moves to the BMW CLAR platform, similar to the 3 Series available in India, and the all-electric BMW i4 that's expected to go on sale internationally later this year, or early 2022.

That's of particular importance since the electric i4 has been our best preview of the 4 Series Gran Coupe's styling, being virtually identical (over-sized grille and all) save for minor changes to the IC engine model, which itself is more aerodynamically efficient than the outgoing car, at 0.26 Cd.

Powertrain options range from a 2.0-litre petrol with 184 hp in the 420i Gran Coupe, a 2.0-litre diesel with 190 hp in the 420d Gran Coupe, a 2.0-litre petrol with 245 hp in the 430i Gran Coupe, and the range-topping M440i Gran Coupe with a 374 hp six-cylinder petrol.

Coming to just how much larger the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is, at 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,442 mm in height, sitting on a 2,856 mm long wheelbase, the new model is a significant 143 mm longer, 27 mm wider, 53 mm taller with a 46 mm increase in wheelbase, that last figure coming in five millimetres over the 3 Series' wheelbase as well.

The new platform also affords a healthy increase in track widths front and rear, being 50 mm and 29 mm wider, respectively, than before, whilst retaining the BMW signature 50:50 weight distribution characteristics. With it, the 4 Series Gran Coupe should represent more of a practical proposition over the 4 Series Coupe, and a (slightly) more stylish alternative to the 3 Series if you don't mind the grille, which so far has only been seen on the M Division's M3 model.

Inside, the standard screen layout includes an 8.8-inch infotainment display with a 5.1-inch display in the instrument cluster, upgradeable to a 10.25-inch infotainment display with a 12.3-inch digital instruments display. With the infotainment running BMW's latest OS7, it also opens up OTA updates for improved vehicle functionality and digital services over time.