Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at a starting price of Rs 51.50 lakh

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is unique to the Indian market and is locally manufactured at BMW India's Chennai facility.


OverdriveJan 21, 2021 15:47:38 IST

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India. Prices for the LWB iteration of the 3 Series start from Rs 51.50 lakh for the 330Li Luxury Line. This increases to Rs 52.50 for the 320Ld Luxury Line, going up to Rs 53.90 lakh for the limited-run 330Li M Sport Luxury Line. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom. Bookings for the Gran Limousine have already begun for Rs 50,000 online and across all BMW dealerships. With EMIs from BMW financial services arm, monthly payments start at Rs 59,999 while all-inclusive service packages start at Rs 39,530 for petrol variants and Rs 56,522 for diesel variants.

New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at a starting price of Rs 51.50 lakh

2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine.

Notably, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is unique to the Indian market and is locally manufactured at BMW India's Chennai facility. The 3 Series Gran Limousine is also sold in Chine but in LHD. The Gran Limousine is 4,819 mm long and has a 2,961 mm wheelbase. This is an increase of 110mm in wheelbase and 43mm in rear legroom. For the rear seats, there is a longer seat squab, new centre armrest and headrests. Width remains unchanged.

image.1610967806298

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is unique to the Indian market and is locally manufactured at BMW India's Chennai facility.

New features are a panoramic sunroof, light contoured for the front seatbacks, Vernasca leather upholstery and a powered tailgate for the 480-litre boot. Other features on the Luxury Line are three-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio, mood lighting, puddle lighting, powered tailgate, illuminated door sills and ambient lighting. The First Edition further adds HUD, gesture control, hand-free boot access and 360-degree cameras. The Luxury Line and M Sport themes bring with them unique embellishments inside and out. Safety features include six airbags, an electronic parking brake, stability control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Gran Limousine is powered by the same set of engines as the standard 3 Series. The 320Ld is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel making 190PS and 400 Nm while the 330Li uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 258PS and 400 Nm. Both are mated to the ZF 8-speed torque converter. There is a launch control function and Eco Pro,Comfort, Sport and Sport+ drive modes to choose from. BMW claims the diesel will do the 0 to 100 kmph run in 7.6s and the petrol in 6.2s.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021