The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India. Prices for the LWB iteration of the 3 Series start from Rs 51.50 lakh for the 330Li Luxury Line. This increases to Rs 52.50 for the 320Ld Luxury Line, going up to Rs 53.90 lakh for the limited-run 330Li M Sport Luxury Line. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom. Bookings for the Gran Limousine have already begun for Rs 50,000 online and across all BMW dealerships. With EMIs from BMW financial services arm, monthly payments start at Rs 59,999 while all-inclusive service packages start at Rs 39,530 for petrol variants and Rs 56,522 for diesel variants.

Notably, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is unique to the Indian market and is locally manufactured at BMW India's Chennai facility. The 3 Series Gran Limousine is also sold in Chine but in LHD. The Gran Limousine is 4,819 mm long and has a 2,961 mm wheelbase. This is an increase of 110mm in wheelbase and 43mm in rear legroom. For the rear seats, there is a longer seat squab, new centre armrest and headrests. Width remains unchanged.

New features are a panoramic sunroof, light contoured for the front seatbacks, Vernasca leather upholstery and a powered tailgate for the 480-litre boot. Other features on the Luxury Line are three-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio, mood lighting, puddle lighting, powered tailgate, illuminated door sills and ambient lighting. The First Edition further adds HUD, gesture control, hand-free boot access and 360-degree cameras. The Luxury Line and M Sport themes bring with them unique embellishments inside and out. Safety features include six airbags, an electronic parking brake, stability control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Gran Limousine is powered by the same set of engines as the standard 3 Series. The 320Ld is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel making 190PS and 400 Nm while the 330Li uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 258PS and 400 Nm. Both are mated to the ZF 8-speed torque converter. There is a launch control function and Eco Pro,Comfort, Sport and Sport+ drive modes to choose from. BMW claims the diesel will do the 0 to 100 kmph run in 7.6s and the petrol in 6.2s.