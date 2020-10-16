Overdrive

BMW has launched the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. Introductory prices for the 2 Series Gran Coupe start from Rs 39.3 lakh for the 220d Sportline trim, with the 220d M Sport version priced at Rs 41.1 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Bookings for the 2 Series Gran Coupe have already begun for Rs 50,000. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the new entry point into the BMW India line-up, replacing the now-discontinued 1 Series hatch.

There are some stylistic differences between the two variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, although both come with frameless doors and full LED lighting. In the Sportline the grille is finished in gloss black with chrome highlights, the arrow-shaped inserts on the bumper are in gloss black and the wide airdam is finished with horizontal slats. The lining around the glasshouse is in chrome while at the rear there are vertical black bumper inserts and a gloss back diffuser section around the twin tailpipes. The Sportline can be had in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Seaside Blue, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. Standard here are 17-inch wheels and 225/45 R17 tyres.

The M Sport version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe comes fitted with the usual M-car trappings of the M Aerodynamics Package. This adds a more aggressive front bumper with honeycomb inserts, more chrome on the grille, glasshouse surrounds in gloss black with gloss black side sills, and a more prominent gloss black diffuser section at the rear. This version also sits on 225/40 R18 tires shod with M Sport wheels, aside from M badges all around. Two extra colour options are available with this variant, Snapper Rocks and Misano Blue.

Both variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe have their interiors finished in either Sensatec Oyster/Black or Sensatec Black/Black, although both have different lighting patterns in the trim for the ambient lighting. The M Sport variant further comes with an M steering wheel and gearbox finished in Nappa leather and with M badging. Dimensionally the 2 Series Gran Coupe is 4,526mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,420mm tall with a 2,670mm wheelbase. Boot space is 430 liters.

Notable features seen on both variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe are auto headlamps and wipers, BMW welcome projection and backlit door handles, dual-zone air conditioning, six-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable sport seats, 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, 10,25 infotainment with iDrive 7.0, voice assistant, 3D maps, 32 GB hard-disk, wireless Apple Carplay and a reversing assistant. The M Sport versions features gesture control, wireless charging, and a 10-speaker 205W sound system against the 6 speaker 110W unit in the Sportline.

Safety features for both include six airbags(front, side, curtain), active bonnet pedestrian protection, ABS, stabilty control, traction control and electronic differential lock, TPMS, Isofix seats and runflat tires.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe has now moved to a FWD architecture. To ensure that handling isn't compromised as a result of this the 2 Series now incorporates chassis tech first developed for the BMW i3 EV as standard. This ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in conjunction with the stability control system to reduce understeer around corners without any driver input. Also fitted as standard is BMW Performance Control. This system works in conjunction with the stability control system and brakes the inner wheel in a corner to reduce slip. If the stability control is switched off, the electronic differential lock brakes the outer wheel at a corner and sends more power to the inner wheel to mimic the functioning of a mechanical diff lock.

The BMW 2 Series comes with a single diesel engine option. This is the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine as seen in the 3 Series and makes the same 190PS at 4,000 rpm and 400Nm between 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. The motor is paired with the eight-speed ZF torque-converter gearbox with paddles and allows for a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.5s and a 235 kmph top speed. There is a launch control function as well, along with three drive modes - Eco, Comfort and Sport. Fuel efficiency is 18.64 kmpl. Although BMW hasn't confirmed this as yet, a petrol version powered by a 2.0-litre turbo making 192PS and 280Nm and paired with a seven-speed DCT is expected later.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available with the full suite of BMW India's maintenance packages. These include the BMW Service Inclusive for 3 years/40,000 km at Rs 61,714, the BMW Service Inclusive Plus for 3 years/40,000 km at Rs 1.09 lakh and the BMW Repair Inclusive for 3 years/unlimited Mileage at Rs 29,736. The BMW 2 Series rivals the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine and Audi A3 sedan.