New Bentley Continental GT Speed breaks cover, has a 659 hp, twin-turbo W12 engine

The 2021 Bentley Continental GT Speed can do the 0 to 100 kph run in just 3.6 seconds.


OverdriveApr 01, 2021 12:49:16 IST

Bentley has unveiled the most performance-oriented version of the third-gen Bentley Continental GT with the GT Speed. The Crewe carmaker says this is the most dynamic road car that it has ever built with the new tech it packs. The highlight, as with most Continental GTs, is the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine. The engine puts out 659 hp, a 24 hp increase over the standard GT, and a staggering 900 Nm. The gearbox has been retuned for use here with the eight-speed unit now shifting twice as quickly and more aggressively in Sport mode.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed can do 0 to 100 kph in 3.6 seconds, a tenth quicker than before, and reach a 335 kph top speed.

New Bentley Continental GT Speed breaks cover, has a 659 hp, twin-turbo W12 engine

The 2021 Continental GT Speed is the first production Bentley to feature an electronic limited slip differential at the rear. Image: Bentley

Significant changes have been made to the Bentley Continental GT's chassis to turn it into the GT Speed. For the first time in a Bentley, there is an electronic limited slip differential (eLSD) on the rear axle. This is meant to improve responses during turn-in and straight-line acceleration. Further, the rear-wheel steering system on the GT Speed has been made more active to improve agility in combination with the quicker steering ratio. The AWD system is more rear-biased in Sport mode and the three-chamber air suspension and 48-volt anti-roll system are seen here too. An optional carbon-ceramic braking system saves 33 kg.

Cosmetic details separate the GT Speed from the standard Bentley Continental GT. There is a darkened front grille and air dam, more sculpted side sills and Speed badging. Further along, 22-inch Speed wheels are standard with sliver, dark tint or gloss black colour options. There are jewelled fuel and oil filler caps and illuminated Bentley treadplates. The GT Speed's interior is offered in two-tone leather and Alcantara and with a wide selection of materials and customisation options.

