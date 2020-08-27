Overdrive

Audi India has launched its new flagship performance SUV in the country with the RS Q8. Prices for this top Audi Sport SUV start from Rs 2.07 crore, ex-showroom before options. This is the second RS-car Audi has launched in the last two months, following the RS 7 Sportback. Bookings for the new performance SUV have begun already, the booking amount is Rs 15 lakh and the RS Q8 can be booked online on the Audi India website or at dealerships.

The Audi RS Q8 is the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring, edging out the mechanically similar Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S with a time of 7m 42.25s. Making this happen is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 608PS and 800 Nm between 2,200 - 4,500 rpm. The RS Q8 can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and go onto a 250 kmph top-speed. With the optional Dynamic Package Plus specified, this increases to 305 kmph. The engine is paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic, it also features a 48V mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency. The RS Q8 also features cylinder-deactivation tech for this purpose.

Other enhancements available on the RS Q8 as standard is all-wheel steering, Audi's Virtual cockpit, quattro AWD with a self locking differential, adaptive air suspension with eight drive modes( including off-road and the customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes), an air-purifying system and 23-inch alloy wheels. Available optionally are RS ceramic brakes with Red, Gray or Blue callipers, RS HUD and a 48V electromechanical anti-roll system.

Notable interior features are the dual-screen MMI infotainment system with haptic feedback, ambient lighting, perforated RS Sport leather steering wheel, a powered tailgate and sport seats with RS embossing. For an added price, RS leather seats with seat ventilation and massage functions and a Bang and Olufsen audio system can be optioned.

Visually differentiating the RS Q8 from the standard Q8 is the gloss black honeycomb grille, larger air inlets in the bumpers with body-coloured inserts, a new roof spoiler and diffuser, RS-specific oval tailpipes and RS Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps. Optionally, a black styling package with blacked-out logod and a panoramic sunroof is available.

The Audi RS Q8 competes with the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Bentley Bentayga and the Range Rover Sport SVR.