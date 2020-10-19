Overdrive

Audi India has launched the Audi Q2 crossover-SUV in India, at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, going up to Rs 48.89 lakh for the Technology variant, all prices ex-showroom. The Audi Q2 is a fully-imported CBU, and is the sixth launch from the German manufacturer in the BSVI-era and the crossover-SUV is currently the most compact Audi in the lineup, and is a position that won't change even when the new-gen Q3 arrives next year. Complementary with the Audi Q2 is a 5-year comprehensive service package, a 2+3 year extended warranty package, and 2+3 years of roadside assistance.

The Q2 is powered by a 2-litre TFSI engine making 190PS/320Nm, mated to a 7-speed DSG and with standard quattro all-wheel drive. Audi claims a 0-100kmph sprint in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 228kmph. Built on the versatile VW Group MQB platform, the Q2 measures in at 4,190mm in length, 1,794mm in width and 1,538mm in height, on a wheelbase of 2,595mm. Boot space for these quattro-equipped models stands at 355-litres.

Variant-wise prices for the Audi Q2 are as follows (all prices ex-showroom), with an optional panoramic sunroof costing Rs 1.5 lakh extra on the Standard model:

Standard - Rs 34.99 lakh

Premium - Rs 40.89 lakh

Premium Plus I - Rs 44.64 lakh

Premium Plus II - Rs 45.14 lakh

Technology - Rs 48.89 lakh

With a wide spread of variants, available in two distinct trim lines, the Advanced Line comprises the Standard, Premium and Premium Plus I variants. These models get LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof (except for the Standard) and the 'blade' on the C-pillar finished in Manhattan Grey Metallic. The Design Line, comprising of the Premium Plus II and Technology variants, get an extended black styling package, the S Line exterior package and split-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels. The feature spread on the variants is also quite diverse, with models onwards from the base Standard getting the full-digital Audi cockpit, a sunroof, reverse camera, smartphone integration for the non-touch MMI infotainment system and more. Niceties like cruise control, drive select modes and wireless phone charging make an appearance in the Premium Plus II variants onwards.

Deliveries for the Audi Q2 are set to begin soon. The Audi Q2 also has no real competition, given its a size smaller than the current starter-luxury SUVs, like the BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and upcoming new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA.