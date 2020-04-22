FP Trending

Audi has launched the A3 sedan’s second generation which is a compact four-door model that is fully digitally connected from its infotainment to assist systems.

Audi posted a short video of the car on Twitter with the caption, “Elegant, efficient, and evolutionary: the new #Audi #A3 Sedan. The second generation is digitally and fully connected and ensures a dynamic driving experience.”

Elegant, efficient, and evolutionary: the new #Audi #A3 Sedan. The second generation is digitally and fully connected and ensures a dynamic driving experience. Check out all the features of the model >> https://t.co/0lL1njmhhw pic.twitter.com/PxwKkrqZTp — Audiofficial (@AudiOfficial) April 21, 2020



The new A3 sedan is 14.8 feet long, and while its wheelbase remains unchanged, the width has increased to 6 feet. The car is a centimetre taller than its predecessor, says the official Audi website.

The front is dominated by a single frame honeycomb grille that is flanked by two headlights which are drawn downward.

As per the German carmaker, the headlights in the top variants will sport Matrix LED technology that consists of a pixel array made of 15 LED segments.

The new A3 is available with a choice of two TSFI (turbo fuel stratified injection) engines and one TDI (turbocharged direct injection) engine at launch.

The 35 TFSI engine produces 110 kW power and is available in two versions. One is a newly developed six-speed manual transmission and a quick-shifting seven-speed S tronic transmission. The latter uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system and helps in reducing everyday consumption by up to 0.4 litres per 100 kilometres.

The cockpit has an instrument panel with the central MMI touch display which is slightly inclined towards the driver.

Presales of the Audi A3 will begin at the end of April 2020 in Germany. The 35 TFSI with 110 kW (150 PS) will set a person back by €29,800.

Though there is no official release date for India yet, Autocar said that next-generation Audi A3 is likely to hit Indian shores in mid-2021.

