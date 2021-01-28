Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan, 'the most powerful car', unveiled in India: All you need to know

The 2022 BMW N5 CS features a signature kidney grille upfront that gets an M5 CS badging, while the boot lid comes in a Gold Bronze finish.


FP TrendingJan 28, 2021 17:23:18 IST

German carmaker BMW is expanding its M line by unveiling the 2022 BMW M5 CS. The new BMW M5 CS is an exclusive four-seater special-edition model and is said to be the most powerful car in the company's M series history. Powering the car is the 4.4-litre V8 engine that produces a whopping 635bhp that does 0-100 in just 3 seconds with a top speed of 305kmph. Complementing the engine of the new BMW M5 CS is the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission that features Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system that also get a 2WD mode that activates the rear-wheels.

New 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan, the most powerful car, unveiled in India: All you need to know

BMW M5 CS

The chassis of the car has been adapted to lower the vehicle weight and gets re-tuned bearing springs on both front and rear axle. The car also gets a refined damper control and runs on the standard mixed-size Pirelli P Zero Corsa track tyres for increased performance. The front tyre profile includes a 275/35 R 20 tyre, while the rear gets a 285/35 R 20 tyre.

In terms of design, the 2022 BMW N5 CS features a signature kidney grille upfront that gets an M5 CS badging, while the boot lid comes in a Gold Bronze finish. The car gets carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) on the front splitter, bonnet, rear spoiler, exterior mirror caps, M Power engine compartment cover, rear diffuser, intake silencer and gets new 20-inch wheels. Getting on to the interior, the car cabin revives fixed armrest, CS branding, sportier seats, 12.3-inch infotainment system and a head-up display.

The BMW M5 CS can be ordered with the exclusive BMW Individual matt paint finishes that include the Frozen Deep Green metallic and Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic. The car will be up for sale in Europe in March 2021 as a limited edition model at a price tag of 180,400 Euros (Rs 1.59 crore).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at a starting price of Rs 51.50 lakh

Jan 21, 2021
New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at a starting price of Rs 51.50 lakh

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021