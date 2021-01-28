FP Trending

German carmaker BMW is expanding its M line by unveiling the 2022 BMW M5 CS. The new BMW M5 CS is an exclusive four-seater special-edition model and is said to be the most powerful car in the company's M series history. Powering the car is the 4.4-litre V8 engine that produces a whopping 635bhp that does 0-100 in just 3 seconds with a top speed of 305kmph. Complementing the engine of the new BMW M5 CS is the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission that features Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system that also get a 2WD mode that activates the rear-wheels.

The chassis of the car has been adapted to lower the vehicle weight and gets re-tuned bearing springs on both front and rear axle. The car also gets a refined damper control and runs on the standard mixed-size Pirelli P Zero Corsa track tyres for increased performance. The front tyre profile includes a 275/35 R 20 tyre, while the rear gets a 285/35 R 20 tyre.

In terms of design, the 2022 BMW N5 CS features a signature kidney grille upfront that gets an M5 CS badging, while the boot lid comes in a Gold Bronze finish. The car gets carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) on the front splitter, bonnet, rear spoiler, exterior mirror caps, M Power engine compartment cover, rear diffuser, intake silencer and gets new 20-inch wheels. Getting on to the interior, the car cabin revives fixed armrest, CS branding, sportier seats, 12.3-inch infotainment system and a head-up display.

The BMW M5 CS can be ordered with the exclusive BMW Individual matt paint finishes that include the Frozen Deep Green metallic and Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic. The car will be up for sale in Europe in March 2021 as a limited edition model at a price tag of 180,400 Euros (Rs 1.59 crore).