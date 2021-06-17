Thursday, June 17, 2021Back to
New 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to launch in India today: Event gets underway, prices coming shortly

tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2021 12:33:56 IST

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is bigger than its predecessor and is more tech-heavy than ever.

highlights

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Added protection for rear-seat passengers

    Part of the safety kit are world-first frontal airbags for rear-seat passengers in the new S-Class.

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Plenty of screens inside the new S

    There are a total of three screens for rear seat passengers in the new S-Class - two displays mounted on the front seatbacks for entertainment purposes, and a portable tablet incorporated into the centre armrest, which can be used to control vital functions.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    S-Class goes high-tech on the inside

    Taking centre stage inside the new S-Class are a 12.8-inch tablet-style OLED infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument display. The car gets the latest MBUX infotainment system and features fingerprint and voice recognition.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    AMG Line kit for Launch Edition

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be introduced in India in 'Launch Edition' today, and it gets the AMG Line styling package as standard, which brings sportier bumpers and 20-inch AMG alloy wheels. 

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Sedans still going strong for Mercedes-Benz India

    Over half of all Mercedes-Benz models sold in India in the last five years have been sedans, which confirms the fact that sedans haven't gone out of fashion, and the new S-Class is another way of strengthening the company's sedan portfolio, says Mercedes India boss Martin Schwenk.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    New S-Class among 15 launches Mercedes-Benz India has lined up for 2021

    Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, says the company's product plans for 2021 are on track, and the new S-Class is among 15 launches the company has lined up for India this year. 

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Aero in focus
    Mercedes-Benz says the new S-class is one of the most aerodynamically efficient cars in the world, with a drag co-efficient of 0.22cd. Among several aero-focused tweaks is the addition of flush-fitting door handles.

  • 12:31 (IST)

    New S-Class gets 'Digital Light' system

    The new S-Class’ LED headlights feature a ‘Digital Light’ system, which uses a module with three powerful LEDs that can project symbols and guidelines onto the road surface.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Watch the live stream of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch here

    You can follow the launch of the new S-Class live right here.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class grows up

    Compared to its predecessor, the new S-Class has grown 34 mm in length, 22 mm in width and 12 mm in height. The wheelbase, too, has been lengthened by 51 mm, which creates 24 mm of added legroom for rear-seat passengers. Boot capacity has also increased by 20 litres to 550 litres.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    New S-Class already wearing a feather in its cap

    Having made its global debut just last year, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class secured the title of World Luxury Car of the Year at the World Car Awards earlier this year. 

  • 12:02 (IST)

    2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch to begin soon

    Hello and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Tech2's live coverage of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class' India launch. We'll bring you all the updates on the new S straight from the launch, so stay with us!

Today is the day – Mercedes-Benz India is about to follow up the launch of the Maybach GLS 600 ultra-luxury SUV with the introduction of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Having made its global debut in the second half of 2020, the new-generation S-Class (known internally by its codename V223) is said to be a clear leap over the outgoing model on the technology, comfort and safety fronts. It’s set to be introduced in ‘Launch Edition’ form today, which means a select batch of S-Class units will be launched with select high-end features that may or may not be available on the standard S-Class variants that will follow later.

In its latest generation, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is also more tech-heavy than ever. It features the latest MBUX infotainment system (with up to five OLED screens in the car), rear-axle steering and even a frontal airbag for rear-seat passengers.

Expected to be introduced in S 350 and S 400 d forms today, the new S-Class is likely to get 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. A plug-in hybrid version (with up to 100 kilometres of electric-only range) is also set to follow. Mercedes-Benz is also likely to bring the new-generation Maybach S-Class to India later this year.



