The all-new 2020 Honda City sedan has received the maximum rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The vehicle, which secured a five-star rating, was earlier assessed by ASEAN NCAP in 2012 and then again in 2014.

As per the ASEAN NCAP report, the City obtained an overall score of 86.54 points after which it was awarded with 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating.

The report added that the car's frontal occupant compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test, revealing that the vehicle gave a good protection to both adult occupants.

The Honda City received 44.83 points for the Adult Occupant Protection or AOP category, 22.82 points for the Child Occupant Portection of COP category and 18.89 for the Safety Assist Technologies of SAT category.

The report mentions that the sedan has four fitting airbags along with Seatbelt Reminder System for both frontal occupants and Electronic Stability Control as a standard across all variants of the car.

The 2020 Honda City also comes with an Emergency Stop Signal technology for the Thailand market.

All safety assist technologies that are assessed by the ASEAN NCAP are also available as standard or options in all variants of the new vehicle.

MIROS Director-General and ASEAN NCAP Chairperson Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak said that they are excited to have another 5-star car in the line-up of ASEAN NCAP assessed vehicles.

“Although the City was assessed twice prior to this, we can see there have been significant improvements in the number of safety technologies that are equipped in this new model as a standard fitment,” Ishak said.

