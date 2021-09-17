Friday, September 17, 2021Back to
New 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine to be available on all Mahindra XUV300 variants

As per a leaked document, Mahindra will provide the 1.2-litre, 130 hp turbo-petrol engine option across all variants of the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV.


OverdriveSep 17, 2021 19:37:30 IST

A document leak has revealed that Mahindra is set to introduce its 1.2-litre Stallion turbo-petrol engine across the entire Mahindra XUV300 line-up. It is suggested that this engine will be offered across all four variants of the Mahindra sub-four-metre SUV, although it’s still unclear if this unit will entirely replace the current 1.2-litre turbo.

The mStallion family of engines first debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo with the larger 2.0-litre petrol having already debuted on the Thar and then the XUV700. The 1.2-litre mStallion was initially slated for a sportier Sportz variant of the Mahindra but Mahindra seems to have changed course to now offer it more widely. Notably, this engine was also to be fitted to the Ford EcoSport as part of the failed joint venture between the two firms.

The mStallion engine will bless the XUV300 with an additional 20 hp and 30 Nm of torque. Image: Mahindra

The mStallion engine will bless the XUV300 with an additional 20 hp and 30 Nm of torque. Image: Mahindra

This BSVI-compliant engine makes 130 hp and 230 Nm, an increase of 20 hp and 30 Nm over the current turbo-petrol engine in the XUV300. The mStallion line-up also consists of a four-cylinder 1.5-litre unit that will possibly make its way to the Marazzo as well as a slew of new models planned by Mahindra.

The mStallion line-up has been developed in-house by the home-grown carmaker at its Mahindra Research Valley research and development facility and incorporates tech such as direct injection and an over-boost function. The brand goes on to claim that these engines deliver better fuel efficiency along with significant improvements in NVH, aside from good low-end torque.

The current 1.2-litre petrol is the Mahindra XUV300 makes 110 hp and 200 Nm, a diesel version is also offered with a 1.5-litre motor making 117 hp and 300 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual and a Marelli-sourced six-speed AMT. The mStallion engine is initially expected to only be offered with the manual.

Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 start from Rs 7.96 lakh for the base W4 petrol, going up to W8(O) at Rs 11.96 lakh for the petrol manual variants. Expect the XUV300 mStallion to cost Rs 50,000 to 60,000 more.

