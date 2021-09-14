tech2 News Staff

TVS has given the world a peek at its latest motorcycle ahead of its debut on 16 September, in a series of shadowy teaser videos that reveal flashes of what appears to be a sporty-looking commuter bike. There’s a good chance this new motorcycle could be the reborn TVS Fiero 125, with the two-wheeler manufacturer having registered the ‘Fiero 125’ name late last year. For the uninitiated, Fiero is a familiar moniker for TVS, which sold a popular commuter motorcycle under that name a good two decades ago. At present, TVS doesn’t have an offering in the 125 cc commuter segment, and the new Fiero could make for a impactful entry into the space.

The teaser videos reveal the new TVS Fiero 125 is likely to be offered in at least four colours – red, yellow, black and blue – with swathes of black providing contrast to the colour scheme. The bike sports a 3D TVS emblem on the tank extensions, and has split seats with a full-size pillion grab handle. It’s equipped with an LED headlight – with the headlight itself divided into three sections by the angular LED daytime running lights – as well as LED-tail-lights, resembling the horn-like elements seen on the TVS Apache RR 310.

The videos also confirm the new TVS Fiero will be equipped with a full-colour digital instruments display, which will relay a host of information to the rider, including a gear position indicator (with shift lights) and a side-stand indicator. It’s also possible that this display may be Bluetooth-enabled.

Precious little is known about the powertrain of the new TVS Fiero at this point, but it’s likely to be a single-cylinder, fuel-injected 125 cc engine with a power output of around 10-11 hp; set to be mated to a five-speed gearbox. Depending on the exact engine displacement, TVS could choose to equip the new Fiero with a combined braking system (CBS) or anti-lock braking system (ABS), with the latter likely to be offered as an option if engine size is less than 125 cc.

Expect the new TVS Fiero’s prices to be in the range of Rs 80,000 – 90,000 (ex-showroom). It will rival the Honda CB Shine and SP 125, as well as the Hero Glamour and Super Splendour, and Bajaj's Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS 125.