More powerful Hero XPulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: Here’s all you need to know

Changes for the Hero XPulse 200 4V include a four-valve setup, updated cooling system, tweaked transmission and altered gear ratios.


OverdriveOct 08, 2021 12:26:03 IST

Hero MotoCorp has just launched an update for its small, adventure-style motorcycle in the form of the 2022 Hero XPulse 200 4V, which is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The only major change with this adventure bike from Hero is the engine employing a four-valve setup, instead of the existing Hero XPulse 200’s two-valve setup. This change in the 200 cc, single-cylinder engine has led to a slight increase in the XPulse 200's power output figures. The four-valve, oil-cooled engine makes 19 hp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, which is one horsepower and one Nm more than the two-valve engine variant.

The XPulse 200 4V has one horsepower and one Nm more torque than the two-valve engine variant. Image: Hero MotoCorp

The XPulse 200 4V has one horsepower and one Nm more torque than the two-valve engine variant. Image: Hero MotoCorp

Other changes on the XPulse 200 4V include an updated cooling system which should improve heat management on rides within city limits, a tweaked transmission and altered gear ratios that are said to provide better tractive effort and acceleration.

Feature-wise, the XPulse 200 4V continues to boast a full digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, gear indicator, eco mode and two trip meters along with single-channel ABS as standard.

The XPulse 200 4V remains all-terrain-friendly with its long travel suspension (190 mm front and 170 mm rear, with 10-step rear monoshock adjustment) along with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, an aluminium bash plate and dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from 276 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes, with single-channel ABS being standard.

