Thursday, October 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

More mass-market vehicles on Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform incoming, Skoda to lead development

Skoda and Volkswagen will develop new entry-level models based on the MQB A0 platform for India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2021 17:20:28 IST

Skoda Auto has announced it has assumed responsibility of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 vehicle platform – which forms the basis for a number of mass-market vehicles sold under the Volkswagen and Skoda brands – worldwide, having already adapted it for the Indian market in the form of the MQB A0 IN architecture. This announcement also confirms more mass-market offerings from the VW Group are in the pipeline for India and other emerging markets, the development of which will be led by Skoda across the globe.

It was in June this year that Skoda launched the Kushaq midsize SUV – the first model based on the MQB A0 IN platform – as it kicked off its India 2.0 project, under which the VW Group has announced a target of garnering five percent of India’s passenger vehicle market by 2025. After the Kushaq, Volkswagen launched the Taigun midsize SUV, which is mechanically identical to the Kushaq. Two brand-new midsize sedans – the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen’s as-yet-unnamed Vento successor – will also spawn from this architecture, and are expected to go on sale in 2022.

Skoda and Volkswagen will enter other mass-market segments with new models based on the MQB A0 IN platform. Image: Volkswagen

Skoda and Volkswagen will enter other mass-market segments with new models based on the MQB A0 IN platform. Image: Volkswagen

These, however, won’t be the last of the MQB A0 IN products, as Skoda will continue to build new, affordable models on this platform to bolster the VW Group’s product offensive in the country.

In a statement, Skoda Auto said it "is now responsible for developing the Volkswagen Group’s existing MQB-A0 Global Platform. This will be used by the Group brands Skoda and Volkswagen to develop new entry-level models for regions with high growth potential including India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America."

The company further said it is "drawing on its high level of development expertise, ability to coordinate complex group projects and experience in entry-level segments to implement this project in individual regions".

Commenting on the development, Skoda Auto Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schäfer said by assuming responsibility for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, the company is in charge of the worldwide development of a platform for the first time.

The Skoda Kushaq price range starts at Rs 10.50 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Skoda

The Skoda Kushaq price range starts at Rs 10.50 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Skoda

"I am convinced that we will be able to win over many new customers thanks to the MQB-A0 global platform and bolster the group’s position in the entry-level segments," he added.

Schäfer said Skoda Auto is applying its development expertise, taking on even more responsibility within the Volkswagen group and at the same time strengthening its headquarters as an important European development centre for the group.

The company further said its MQB A0 global platform is used worldwide and forms the basis for new models with combustion engines in the entry-level segments.

"The focus is on India, Latin America, Russia, Africa, and the ASEAN countries where the entry-level segments are of major importance and at the same time offer further growth potential," it added.

The Skoda Slavia will be the third MQB A0 IN-based model, and is expected to debut by the end of 2021. Image: Skoda

The Skoda Slavia will be the third MQB A0 IN-based model, and is expected to debut by the end of 2021. Image: Skoda

The Czech car manufacturer already has responsibility within the Volkswagen Group for India, Russia, and North Africa.

The MQB-A0-IN platform will also be used for other Volkswagen and Skoda models in India, the company said adding, "In the medium term, there are plans to offer the Kushaq in other emerging markets, as well. The second model is already in the starting blocks and will be unveiled later this year."

Skoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development Johannes Neft said, "Our development team has a deep understanding of the entry-level segments. We are now bringing this to bear with the development of the MQB-A0 Global Platform."

Based on this platform, he said, "New models will be created that are precisely tailored to the diverse customer needs in the various regions."

With inputs from PTI

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia is the name of new, made-for-India midsize sedan due for launch in early 2022

Oct 07, 2021
Skoda Slavia is the name of new, made-for-India midsize sedan due for launch in early 2022
Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh, production to be limited to 400 units

Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh, production to be limited to 400 units

Oct 04, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021