tech2 News Staff

Skoda Auto has announced it has assumed responsibility of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 vehicle platform – which forms the basis for a number of mass-market vehicles sold under the Volkswagen and Skoda brands – worldwide, having already adapted it for the Indian market in the form of the MQB A0 IN architecture. This announcement also confirms more mass-market offerings from the VW Group are in the pipeline for India and other emerging markets, the development of which will be led by Skoda across the globe.

It was in June this year that Skoda launched the Kushaq midsize SUV – the first model based on the MQB A0 IN platform – as it kicked off its India 2.0 project, under which the VW Group has announced a target of garnering five percent of India’s passenger vehicle market by 2025. After the Kushaq, Volkswagen launched the Taigun midsize SUV, which is mechanically identical to the Kushaq. Two brand-new midsize sedans – the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen’s as-yet-unnamed Vento successor – will also spawn from this architecture, and are expected to go on sale in 2022.

These, however, won’t be the last of the MQB A0 IN products, as Skoda will continue to build new, affordable models on this platform to bolster the VW Group’s product offensive in the country.

In a statement, Skoda Auto said it "is now responsible for developing the Volkswagen Group’s existing MQB-A0 Global Platform. This will be used by the Group brands Skoda and Volkswagen to develop new entry-level models for regions with high growth potential including India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America."

The company further said it is "drawing on its high level of development expertise, ability to coordinate complex group projects and experience in entry-level segments to implement this project in individual regions".

Commenting on the development, Skoda Auto Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schäfer said by assuming responsibility for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, the company is in charge of the worldwide development of a platform for the first time.

"I am convinced that we will be able to win over many new customers thanks to the MQB-A0 global platform and bolster the group’s position in the entry-level segments," he added.

Schäfer said Skoda Auto is applying its development expertise, taking on even more responsibility within the Volkswagen group and at the same time strengthening its headquarters as an important European development centre for the group.

The company further said its MQB A0 global platform is used worldwide and forms the basis for new models with combustion engines in the entry-level segments.

"The focus is on India, Latin America, Russia, Africa, and the ASEAN countries where the entry-level segments are of major importance and at the same time offer further growth potential," it added.

The Czech car manufacturer already has responsibility within the Volkswagen Group for India, Russia, and North Africa.

The MQB-A0-IN platform will also be used for other Volkswagen and Skoda models in India, the company said adding, "In the medium term, there are plans to offer the Kushaq in other emerging markets, as well. The second model is already in the starting blocks and will be unveiled later this year."

Skoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development Johannes Neft said, "Our development team has a deep understanding of the entry-level segments. We are now bringing this to bear with the development of the MQB-A0 Global Platform."

Based on this platform, he said, "New models will be created that are precisely tailored to the diverse customer needs in the various regions."

With inputs from PTI