BMW is set to become the latest luxury carmaker to launch an all-electric vehicle in India. But unlike its competitors who have gone down the SUV route, the firm's first EV will be the Mini Electric hatchback. The electric Mini was launched globally in March 2020 and is available as the Mini Cooper SE.

Powering the electric Mini is a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack placed in a T-shaped configuration in the floor. The Mini Cooper SE is about 145 kg heavier than a similar petrol-powered Mini and carries the same luggage space, only ground clearance is increased by 18 mm to accommodate the battery pack.

The hatch can be charged via DC fast-charging up to 50 kW which can add 80 percent to the battery in 35 minutes or via an 11 kW AC wall box that can fill the battery in 3.5 hours.

The range is between 235 and 270 km as per the WLTP cycle while the Mini EV is powered by a 187 hp and 270 Nm electric motor. This gives the Cooper SE a 0-100 kph time of 7.3 seconds and a 150 kph top speed. There are model-specific drive modes: Sport, Mid, Green or Green+ and two levels of regen can be chosen by the driver.

The Mini Cooper electric also features certain visual enhancements to differentiate from the standard model. There is yellow highlighting on the closed-off new grille and mirror caps, a new logo and more yellow highlights on the 17-inch model-specific efficiency-focused wheels. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, two-zone automatic air conditioning with heat pump technology, auxiliary heating, electric parking brake and navigation. All seen here are model-specific displays and controls.

The Mini Electric should launch in India in the next few weeks. The EV will have no real direct competitors in the Indian market and should be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).