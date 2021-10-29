tech2 News Staff

After Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Jaguar, BMW is all set to become the latest luxury carmaker to launch an all-electric vehicle in India next year. Mini – which is part of the BMW Group – will see its India portfolio grow with the launch of the Mini Electric – or the Mini Cooper SE, to be precise – at the start of 2022. The three-door Mini Electric’s price is set to be announced at the start of January, and BMW Group India has commenced bookings for the all-electric hatchback online, with the booking amount set at Rs 1 lakh.

Replacing the rorty turbo-petrol engine of the standard Mini is a floor-mounted 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers an electric motor making 187 hp and 270 Nm of torque. The addition of a large battery pack means the Mini Cooper SE weighs 145 kg more than the combustion engine, and that ground clearance had to be increased by 18 mm. That said, the instant torque delivery means the Mini Cooper SE can do the 0-100 kph dash in just 7.3 seconds, and top speed is rated at 150 kph.

With a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Mini Cooper SE can regain 80 percent charge in just 35 minutes. Using an 11 kW AC wall box, the same amount of charge can be regained in in 3.5 hours. The Mini Cooper SE has a range of up to 270 kilometres on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

To differentiate it from the standard model, the Mini Cooper SE features yellow highlights on the sealed ‘grille’ and ORVM housings and funky 17-inch aero-focused wheels.

Expect the Mini Electric to cost around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is launched early next year. At that price point, it won’t have any direct rivals whatsoever, and will most likely be the most affordable EV from a luxury carmaker in India. The EV closest to it in price terms will be the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which is also set for an early 2022 launch.