Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mini Countryman facelift launched in India at Rs 39.5 lakh, available in two variants

A midlife update brings a handful of cosmetic changes, a digital instruments display and new colour options for the Mini Countryman.


OverdriveMar 04, 2021 18:22:23 IST

BMW India has launched the 2021 Mini Countryman facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 39.5 lakh. As before, the Countryman is available in two petrol-powered variants - the Cooper S at Rs 39.5 lakh, and the Cooper S JCW Inspired at Rs 43.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Locally produced since the launch of this second-gen Countryman in 2018, the facelifted model brings subtle visual upgrades in the form of new front and rear bumpers, a revised grille design, LED headlights and tail lights with the Union Jack motif in the LED lighting elements.

Mini Countryman facelift launched in India at Rs 39.5 lakh, available in two variants

The 2021 Mini Countryman gets new bumpers, a revised grille and Union Jack motifs in the tail-lights. Image: Mini

Additional upgrades in the form of a new 5.5-inch fully digital driver's instrumentation, and a new colour for the leather upholstery are exclusive to the JCW Inspired variant. The updated Countryman adds two colours to the palette – Sage Green and White Silver - consisting of Midnight Black, Chilli Red, Island Blue and British Racing Green.

The mechanicals of the Mini Countryman continue unchanged, with both variants being powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower petrol producing 192 hp and 280 Nm. While both variants use a 7-speed DCT, the JCW Inspired moves up to the Steptronic Sport gearbox with tweaked software for quicker shifts, as well as enabling launch control.

BMW India also introduced a new comprehensive ownership package for the Countryman, the 'Absolute Value' offer. It allows customers ownership of the Countryman for a period of 3 or 4 years with fixed EMIs, with an assured buyback value, loyalty/trade-in offers as well as service packages for the tenure. The 'Absolute Value' offer is available till the end of June 2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mini countryman diesel

2015 Mini Countryman diesel launched in India at Rs 36.50 lakh

Aug 05, 2015
2015 Mini Countryman diesel launched in India at Rs 36.50 lakh
Preview: 2017 Mini Countryman to be showcased at LA Auto Show

mini

Preview: 2017 Mini Countryman to be showcased at LA Auto Show

Oct 28, 2016
Three per cent price hike for BMW and Mini cars in India, starting January 2016

bmw price hike

Three per cent price hike for BMW and Mini cars in India, starting January 2016

Nov 27, 2015
Second generation Mini Countryman with a longer wheelbase launched in India at Rs 34.9 lakh

Auto

Second generation Mini Countryman with a longer wheelbase launched in India at Rs 34.9 lakh

May 03, 2018
Mini Clubman expected to launch in India tomorrow with prices going up to Rs 40 lakh

Mini Clubman expected to launch in India tomorrow with prices going up to Rs 40 lakh

Dec 15, 2016
BMW Group India CEO and President, Rudratej Singh, passes away

Rudratez Singh

BMW Group India CEO and President, Rudratej Singh, passes away

Apr 20, 2020

science

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021