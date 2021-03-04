Overdrive

BMW India has launched the 2021 Mini Countryman facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 39.5 lakh. As before, the Countryman is available in two petrol-powered variants - the Cooper S at Rs 39.5 lakh, and the Cooper S JCW Inspired at Rs 43.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Locally produced since the launch of this second-gen Countryman in 2018, the facelifted model brings subtle visual upgrades in the form of new front and rear bumpers, a revised grille design, LED headlights and tail lights with the Union Jack motif in the LED lighting elements.

Additional upgrades in the form of a new 5.5-inch fully digital driver's instrumentation, and a new colour for the leather upholstery are exclusive to the JCW Inspired variant. The updated Countryman adds two colours to the palette – Sage Green and White Silver - consisting of Midnight Black, Chilli Red, Island Blue and British Racing Green.

The mechanicals of the Mini Countryman continue unchanged, with both variants being powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower petrol producing 192 hp and 280 Nm. While both variants use a 7-speed DCT, the JCW Inspired moves up to the Steptronic Sport gearbox with tweaked software for quicker shifts, as well as enabling launch control.

BMW India also introduced a new comprehensive ownership package for the Countryman, the 'Absolute Value' offer. It allows customers ownership of the Countryman for a period of 3 or 4 years with fixed EMIs, with an assured buyback value, loyalty/trade-in offers as well as service packages for the tenure. The 'Absolute Value' offer is available till the end of June 2021.