Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

MG ZS EV updated for 2021; now packs an improved range and increased ground clearance

A year after the launch of the original, the updated MG ZS EV has arrived, and it now has a certified range of 419km on a full charge.


tech2 News StaffFeb 08, 2021 15:30:41 IST

The 2021 MG ZS EV has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was only a year ago that MG Motor India launched the ZS EV, and now, the company has rolled out some vital improvements for its all-electric SUV with this model year update.

MG ZS EV updated for 2021; now packs an improved range and increased ground clearance

2021 MG ZS EV

2021 MG ZS EV range improved; ground clearance increased

The biggest talking point with the 2021 MG ZS EV is its range. Previously, the ZS EV had an ARAI-certified range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. Now, while the battery capacity remains the same as before (44.5kWh), the 2021 MG ZS EV has a certified range of 419 kilometres, and MG says owners can expect a real-world range of anywhere between 300 to 400 kilometres, depending on the conditions and driving style. While on paper, this is a substantial improvement over the 2020 model, it still falls short of the Hyundai Kona Electric’s ARAI-certified range of 452km.

Another key change is an increase in ground clearance. The MG ZS EV’s ground clearance is now rated at 177mm, and the battery, too, sits higher, at 205mm off the ground.

MG has also taken this opportunity to equip the ZS EV with slightly different tyres. The electric SUV now runs 215/55-section tyres, which add a thicker sidewall compared to the outgoing model’s 215/50-section tyres. The 17-inch alloy wheels, however, remain unchanged.

The last of the updates comes in the form of a new ‘Eco Tree Challenge’, which has been added to the MG i-Smart smartphone application. It lets owners track their CO2 savings and national rankings in real-time.

2021 MG ZS EV powertrain, features and variants

As for the rest, the MG ZS EV remains largely unchanged. It is still powered by the same 143hp electric motor, which also puts out 353Nm of torque. The claimed 0-100kph time of 8.5 seconds is also the same as before.

The MG ZS EV continues to be offered in two variants – the base Excite (priced at Rs 21 lakh) and the top-spec Exclusive (Rs 24.18 lakh), which packs in a panoramic sunroof, powered and heated ORVMs, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, connected car tech, artificial leather seats, six airbags and more. At this price, the MG ZS EV is slightly more expensive than the Hyundai Kona Electric.

MG Motor India also confirmed during the launch that it had received 3,160 bookings for the ZS EV in 2020.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

MG ZS EV

MG ZS electric vehicle launched in India at Rs 20.88 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi

Jan 24, 2020
MG ZS electric vehicle launched in India at Rs 20.88 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi
MG Motor showcases ZS EV all-electric SUV in India, to be launched on 15 January 2020

MG Motor

MG Motor showcases ZS EV all-electric SUV in India, to be launched on 15 January 2020

Dec 05, 2019

science

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021
Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021