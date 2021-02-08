tech2 News Staff

The 2021 MG ZS EV has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was only a year ago that MG Motor India launched the ZS EV, and now, the company has rolled out some vital improvements for its all-electric SUV with this model year update.

2021 MG ZS EV range improved; ground clearance increased

The biggest talking point with the 2021 MG ZS EV is its range. Previously, the ZS EV had an ARAI-certified range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. Now, while the battery capacity remains the same as before (44.5kWh), the 2021 MG ZS EV has a certified range of 419 kilometres, and MG says owners can expect a real-world range of anywhere between 300 to 400 kilometres, depending on the conditions and driving style. While on paper, this is a substantial improvement over the 2020 model, it still falls short of the Hyundai Kona Electric’s ARAI-certified range of 452km.

Another key change is an increase in ground clearance. The MG ZS EV’s ground clearance is now rated at 177mm, and the battery, too, sits higher, at 205mm off the ground.

MG has also taken this opportunity to equip the ZS EV with slightly different tyres. The electric SUV now runs 215/55-section tyres, which add a thicker sidewall compared to the outgoing model’s 215/50-section tyres. The 17-inch alloy wheels, however, remain unchanged.

The last of the updates comes in the form of a new ‘Eco Tree Challenge’, which has been added to the MG i-Smart smartphone application. It lets owners track their CO2 savings and national rankings in real-time.

2021 MG ZS EV powertrain, features and variants

As for the rest, the MG ZS EV remains largely unchanged. It is still powered by the same 143hp electric motor, which also puts out 353Nm of torque. The claimed 0-100kph time of 8.5 seconds is also the same as before.

The MG ZS EV continues to be offered in two variants – the base Excite (priced at Rs 21 lakh) and the top-spec Exclusive (Rs 24.18 lakh), which packs in a panoramic sunroof, powered and heated ORVMs, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, connected car tech, artificial leather seats, six airbags and more. At this price, the MG ZS EV is slightly more expensive than the Hyundai Kona Electric.

MG Motor India also confirmed during the launch that it had received 3,160 bookings for the ZS EV in 2020.