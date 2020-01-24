Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
MG ZS electric vehicle launched in India at Rs 20.88 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi

The vehicle will be offered in five Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.


OverdriveJan 24, 2020 12:57:29 IST

MG ZS Electric Vehicle has been launched in India at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, for those who booked the all-electric SUV before 17 January, they will pay Rs 1 lakh less, a special introductory price. The MG ZS Electric Vehicle is available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive. The vehicle will be offered in five Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

MG ZS EV unveiled in India.

The base Excite trim level comes with automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry/go, 8-inch touchscreen, tyre pressure monitoring system and an electronic parking brake. The top-end Exclusive trim which is priced at Rs 23.58 lakh comes equipped with power-adjustable driver's seat, panoramic sunroof and rain-sensing wipers and PM 2.5 filter in the cabin. In terms of safety, the car comes with six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, hill-descent control and rear parking camera with sensors as standard.

You can read/watch Overdrive's first-drive review of the MG ZS EV here.

The MG ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5kWh battery pack that provides juice to a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor, which in turn powers the front wheels. Claimed range is 340km. Peak power offered is 143PS, while peak torque produced is 353Nm. MG will provide a portable charger with every car, which can be plugged into a 15 Ampere wall socket that will recharge the batteries fully in 16-18 hours.

(Also read: Electric cars are expensive right now but you won't regret buying one)

MG will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger for buyers (free of cost) which can recharge the batteries in 6-8 hours. Apart from that 50kW DC fast chargers will be installed at MG Motor's flagship dealerships across the country which can recharge the batteries up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes and will be accessible 24x7.

the MG ZS EV directly rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric and is priced at Rs 23.71 lakh ex-showroom. Which is close to Rs 3 lakh less than that of the entry-level MG ZS EV.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


