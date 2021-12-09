Thursday, December 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

MG readying all-electric crossover for India in the Rs 10-15 lakh segment, expected to launch by 2023

Targeting the mass segment of personal e-mobility, MG’s new electric crossover for India will be positioned as a ‘volume EV model’.


tech2 News StaffDec 09, 2021 12:46:45 IST

Over two years on since its India debut, MG Motor has four models on sale in the domestic market, with one of them being the all-electric MG ZS EV. Now, it has been confirmed that MG will launch its second electric vehicle within the next two years. In a recent interaction, it was revealed that there will be an all-new MG electric crossover based on a global platform but customised for the Indian market, which will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh and is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2023.

"Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba told PTI.

"We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of next financial year." On the expected price, he said it will range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and will target the mass segment of personal electric mobility. It is actually a kind of a crossover, and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop, and this will be an EV for the mass market for all the emerging markets including India," added Chaba.

Representational image. Image: MG

Representational image. Image: MG

"We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste…It will be specially tailored for India. We will start working on it right now. This is the kind of tipping point that we have been talking about that if we are able to do a car between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh that can give us good volumes. So hopefully, this would be our volume EV car”, said Chaba.

However, it remains unclear at this time if MG’s second EV for India will be a new product from the ground up, or if it will be a modified vehicle from parent company SAIC’s global portfolio. At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG had showcased a couple of electric vehicles that were rebadged models from other SAIC brands – the MG Marvel X SUV and the MG E200 electric microcar. In the Rs 10-15 lakh segment, MG's new electric crossover will do battle with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, and the upcoming Mahindra eXUV300.

Chaba further said in order to meet the government's guidelines for the production linked (PLI) scheme for the auto sector, MG Motor India will localise a lot of parts for its next EV. These would include battery assembly, motors and localisation of other parts.

MG Motor India’s sole EV on sale at present, the ZS EV, is available in two variants priced at Rs 21 lakh and Rs 24.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Chaba said at present the company has more than 2,000 orders pending, while it is able to supply only 250 to 300 units a month due to the semiconductor shortage.

"We will increase this from February onwards. We are going to make it, maybe 500 units to 600 units a month," Chaba said.

With inputs from PTI

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2021 MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV updated for 2021; now packs an improved range and increased ground clearance

Feb 08, 2021
MG ZS EV updated for 2021; now packs an improved range and increased ground clearance
MG ZS electric vehicle launched in India at Rs 20.88 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi

MG ZS EV

MG ZS electric vehicle launched in India at Rs 20.88 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi

Jan 24, 2020
MG ZS EV facelift debuts in Europe, Long Range version with 72 kWh battery introduced

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV facelift debuts in Europe, Long Range version with 72 kWh battery introduced

Oct 08, 2021
MG Motor showcases ZS EV all-electric SUV in India, to be launched on 15 January 2020

MG Motor

MG Motor showcases ZS EV all-electric SUV in India, to be launched on 15 January 2020

Dec 05, 2019
MG Marvel R electric SUV revealed as the successor to the Marvel X

MG

MG Marvel R electric SUV revealed as the successor to the Marvel X

Mar 24, 2021
MG Astor makes India debut: Midsize SUV to be offered with two petrol engine options, Level 2 ADAS

MG Astor

MG Astor makes India debut: Midsize SUV to be offered with two petrol engine options, Level 2 ADAS

Sep 15, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021