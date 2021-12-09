tech2 News Staff

Over two years on since its India debut, MG Motor has four models on sale in the domestic market, with one of them being the all-electric MG ZS EV. Now, it has been confirmed that MG will launch its second electric vehicle within the next two years. In a recent interaction, it was revealed that there will be an all-new MG electric crossover based on a global platform but customised for the Indian market, which will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh and is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2023.

"Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba told PTI.

"We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of next financial year." On the expected price, he said it will range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and will target the mass segment of personal electric mobility. It is actually a kind of a crossover, and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop, and this will be an EV for the mass market for all the emerging markets including India," added Chaba.

"We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste…It will be specially tailored for India. We will start working on it right now. This is the kind of tipping point that we have been talking about that if we are able to do a car between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh that can give us good volumes. So hopefully, this would be our volume EV car”, said Chaba.

However, it remains unclear at this time if MG’s second EV for India will be a new product from the ground up, or if it will be a modified vehicle from parent company SAIC’s global portfolio. At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG had showcased a couple of electric vehicles that were rebadged models from other SAIC brands – the MG Marvel X SUV and the MG E200 electric microcar. In the Rs 10-15 lakh segment, MG's new electric crossover will do battle with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, and the upcoming Mahindra eXUV300.

Chaba further said in order to meet the government's guidelines for the production linked (PLI) scheme for the auto sector, MG Motor India will localise a lot of parts for its next EV. These would include battery assembly, motors and localisation of other parts.

MG Motor India’s sole EV on sale at present, the ZS EV, is available in two variants priced at Rs 21 lakh and Rs 24.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Chaba said at present the company has more than 2,000 orders pending, while it is able to supply only 250 to 300 units a month due to the semiconductor shortage.

"We will increase this from February onwards. We are going to make it, maybe 500 units to 600 units a month," Chaba said.

With inputs from PTI