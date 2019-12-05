Overdrive

MG Motor India has officially unveiled the ZS EV all-electric SUV in the country at the DriEV conference in Delhi, ahead of its launch slated for early January. The production-spec ZS EV is nearly identical in specifications and features to the prototype that Overdrive drove recently at MG's plant in Halol, Gujarat, where the CKD (completely knocked down) ZS EV will be assembled. You can read/watch Overdrive's first-drive review of the MG ZS EV here.

Coming to what has changed between when we drove the prototype to production, the ZS EV now comes with an embedded SIM, similar to that in the MG Hector, to allow for onboard internet connectivity. The infotainment system is an updated version of what the Hector has, and is called iSmart EV V2.0, with new graphics and upgraded hardware. Also included is a PM2.5 air filter and the ability to connect to an external WiFi network or mobile hotspot.

The ZS EV is still powered by a 143PS/350Nm electric motor driving the front wheels, drawing power from a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled battery pack. The official driving range for the ZS EV stands at 340km per full charge, with five recharge options for customers. Apart from the onboard charger that juices up the ZS EV from zero in between 6-8 hours, MG will also set up a 50W fast charger network with partner Fortum in five cities across India to begin with, apart from offering 'charge on the go' access to customers without access to a charger while on the road.

