MG Motor India teams up with Zoomcar for its vehicle subscription program

MG cars like the Hector, Hector Plus and the ZS EV will be available via this program on 12, 24 and 36-month leases.


OverdriveAug 21, 2020 16:41:14 IST

MG Motor India has partnered with self-drive rentals provider Zoomcar. With this tie-up, MG Motor will use Zoomcar's technological expertise in the field to manage its vehicle subscription program. Zoomcar will also manage this program on MG Motor India's behalf.

With this partnership, MG Motor India hopes to make greater inroads into the subscription market. MG cars like the Hector, Hector Plus and the ZS EV will be available via this program on 12, 24 and 36-month leases. MG Motor and Zoomcar will also provide 24x7 support to their subscribers for bookings and vehicle listings. The customer experience will focus on enabling state-of-the-art technology for customer support services including on-ground fleet management, logistics support, vehicle scheduling and onboarding.

MG Motor India teams up with Zoomcar for its vehicle subscription program

MG Hector

MG Motor aims to tap the subscription model to highlight its offerings amongst its target audience. It also intends to make its business model more dynamic to cater to the needs of younger buyers, especially with the limitation in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer of MG Motor India said of this initiative, "It is a delight to join hands with Zoomcar for providing customers with an attractive monthly vehicle ownership proposition. It gives them a deep dive into the world of MG. They will now be able to experience the cutting-edge tech features of our vehicles before they finally purchase them. The subscription model will further make MG vehicles more accessible to all auto enthusiasts in India. We are confident that our partnership with Zoomcar will generate considerable thrust in the market."

