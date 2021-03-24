Wednesday, March 24, 2021Back to
MG Marvel R electric SUV revealed as the successor to the Marvel X

The MG Marvel R will feature a tri-motor setup and have an output of 288 hp and 665 Nm of torque.


OverdriveMar 24, 2021 12:22:06 IST

MG Motor has unveiled its newest model for Europe - the new MG Marvel R electric SUV. MG's electrified range at present consists of the MG ZS EV SUV, which is also on sale in India, and the MG eHS plug-in hybrid. The just-revealed MG Marvel R is among the firm's second-generation of battery electric vehicles (which also includes a new electric estate), and packs improved performance, longer driving range, and shorter charging times, apart from showing off MG's new Evolution Design language.

The Marvel R, the successor to the Marvel X with updated styling inside and out, will be available in an AWD triple-electric motor setup, with one motor on the front axle and two at the rear, and a RWD configuration with dual-electric motors. Power figures stand at 288 hp/665 Nm, with a 0-100 kph run in just 4.9 seconds, and a top speed of 200 kph, likely for the AWD model.

MG Marvel R electric SUV revealed as the successor to the Marvel X

The MG Marvel R has a range of over 400 km on the WLTP cycle. Image: MG

Over 400km (WLTP) of driving range is achievable, though the battery size isn't confirmed yet. An onboard 11 kW AC charger is standard, while DC fast charging will replenish 80 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. The Marvel R will also offer V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging, as seen on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which will allow charging of electric appliances such as e-bicycles, or even another BEV.

Compared to the Marvel X, the MG Marvel R has nearly the same dimensions, measuring in at 4,674 mm long, 1,919 mm wide, and 1,618 mm tall, on a 2,800 mm long wheelbase. The front and rear of the Marvel R show the most significant changes, with sleeker, more futuristic styling at either end. Inside, the highlight remains the 19.4-inch touchscreen, and 12.3-inch digital instrumentation panels.

The new MG Marvel R is slated for a European launch in May 2021. An Indian launch for the Marvel R could be on the cards in the coming future, considering the overwhelming response the MG Marvel X received when it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

tags

