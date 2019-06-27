Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

MG Hector SUV launched in India starting at Rs 12.18 lakhs ex-showroom

The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier and comes in four variants with three engines to choose from.

OverdriveJun 27, 2019 12:59:49 IST

British car maker announces pricing for its first ever product in India, to take on premium SUVs like the Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos.

MG Motor unveiled the Hector recently and we have driven the SUV too, so the only piece missing in this puzzle was Hector's pricing, which the manufacturer has announced today. Prices for the MG Hector, the manufacturer's first offering in India, begin from Rs 12.18 lakh for the base petrol version and go up to Rs 16.88 lakh ex-showroom for the fully-loaded diesel version.

It's styling is certainly a distinct highlight given the split LED daytime running lamps and headlights up front, as is the new design language on a lot of SUVs these days, but more importantly, the Hector is being pegged by MG Motor as India's first 'connected car' as it uses a massive 10.4 inch touchscreen that is connected to the internet full-time and offers immense connectivity to the car even when away from it. MG is offering the Hector with an interesting choice of powertrains options, including a petrol-hybrid version and of course, a diesel motor.

MG Hector SUV launched in India starting at Rs 12.18 lakhs ex-showroom

MG Hector SUV. Image: Morris Garages

The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit that produces 143 PS and is on offer with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. You can also buy the petrol version (mated to the automatic) with a 48-volt mild-hybrid. The diesel engine offered is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit as the Jeep Compass and offers 170 PS but can be had with the six-speed manual gearbox only.

The Hector will be sold via the 50 MG dealerships that are already operational throughout the country. Image: Morris Garages

The Hector will be sold via the 50 MG dealerships that are already operational throughout the country. Image: Morris Garages

Further, the Hector is on offer in four variants, Style, Super, Smart and Sharp, though features like ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, hill hold and traction control are all part of standard equipment across the range. Additionally, the top of the line Sharp variant will be equipped with niceties like a powered tailgate, six airbags, 360-degree surround camera, rain sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof and heated outside mirrors. Given its positioning, the Hector takes on the likes of mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and also the soon to be launched Kia Seltos in India.

Also Read: MG Hector First Drive Review: A feature-packed SUV that needs a bit of fine tuning

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

MG Hector

MG Hector first drive review: A feature-packed SUV that needs a bit of fine-tuning

Jun 14, 2019
MG Hector first drive review: A feature-packed SUV that needs a bit of fine-tuning

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019