MG Hector Shine launched in India, prices start at Rs 14.52 lakh: Here's all you need to know about this new variant

The MG Hector Shine basically slots in between the Super and Smart trim levels and has a standard-size sunroof.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2021 12:34:44 IST

Having introduced the Gloster Savvy 7-seater a few days ago, MG Motor India has today launched a new variant for its Hector SUV. The MG Hector Shine has been introduced, with prices starting at Rs 14.52 lakh. Marking the second anniversary of the Hector's India launch, the Shine is essentially a new mid-spec variant that bridges the gap between the low- and top-spec trims of the Hector, which has found over 60,000 buyers since its introduction in August 2019.

The MG Hector Shine is considerably cheaper than the Smart variants. Image: MG

The biggest change with the MG Hector Shine is the introduction of a standard-size sunroof, a feature that has become increasingly popular with car buyers in India. So far, only the top-spec Hector Sharp version had a sunroof, and that too a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The Hector Shine adds a standard-size sunroof to the mix, something that's likely to be offered on the Hector Smart variant as well.

Prices of the MG Hector Shine in comparison to other variants. Image: MG

In terms of price, the Hector Shine slots right into the middle of the Hector line-up. The difference between the Super and Smart trims of the Hector was close to Rs 2 lakh, and the Shine bridges that gap. It is available in three versions: 1.5 petrol-manual (priced at Rs 14.52 lakh), 1.5 petrol-CVT automatic (priced at Rs 15.72 lakh) and 2.0 diesel-manual (priced at Rs 16.50 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). These prices mean the Shine is about Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 pricier than the lower Super variants, but about Rs 1.30 lakh cheaper than the higher Smart variants.

There are no changes to the powertrains whatsoever.

