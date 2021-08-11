Wednesday, August 11, 2021Back to
MG Hector recall: 14,000 petrol-DCT models to receive software update post failed CoP test

MG Motor India will recall over 14,000 examples of the Hector petrol-DCT to update the transmission software as recommended by the International Centre for Automotive Technology.


Amaan AhmedAug 11, 2021 11:13:04 IST

After failing Conformity of Production (CoP) testing, MG Motor India has issued a recall to update the transmission software on 14,000 Hector SUVs. All of these Hectors are BS6 dual-clutch transmission (DCT) SUVs.

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) in Manesar, Haryana conducted the CoP testing on some of the sample models. The sample models came from MG Motor's manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The cars failed the CoP tests in relation to the type certification for the DCT petrol variant of the SUV.

iCAT flagged a difference in emission levels for the MG Hector petrol-DCT model. Image: MG

iCAT discovered differences in hydrocarbon and NOx emissions when testing the Hector DCT BS6 sample models obtained from the firm. The problem is thought to be caused by a software error, which can be fixed just by updating the software and the same would be formally recommended to MG.

The Conformity of Production test is a method of demonstrating the ability to create a succession of goods that precisely meet the vehicle's specs, performance, and other criteria as defined in the type approval papers prior to its introduction.

MG stated that it hopes to receive formal clearance for the solution from the relevant authorities in the near future. The owners of the impacted Hector models will be notified in the coming days.

Morris Garages made its debut in India in July 2019 with the Hector midsize SUV and has already sold more than 60,000 units of the SUV. The Hector is offered with either a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 143 hp and 250 Nm of torque or a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine which pushes out 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

