Overdrive

MG Motor India has started accepting bookings for the MG Hector Plus. The booking amount has been set at Rs 50,000. The three-row SUV is set to be launched in India later in July.

The MG Hector Plus can be had with three engine options, like the standard Hector. This means one petrol will be a 1.5 litre turbocharged unit with 143PS and 250Nm while the other will add a 48V mild-hybrid system to the mix. This will allow for it to feature a start-stop system, regenerative braking and add torque fill functionality. The diesel engine will be the 2.0-litre FCA Multijet unit as seen on the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier. The Hector will get it in the 173PS and 350Nm guise. Gearbox options are a six-speed manual and DCT (petrol only). The diesel will come in the Super, Smart and Sharp trims, the petrol will come in Smart and Sharp variants while the hybrid will get a single Sharp trim.

The MG Hector Plus is also differentiated by reworked exterior styling. There is a larger grille, new headlamp design and DRLs, and revised skid plates. In profile, the SUV now has a stretched-out glass element around the C-Pillar. The rear rounds things off with a new bumper and tail lamps. A new shade of blue has been added to bring the paint options to six.



The interiors of the Hector Plus haven been updated with a more advanced i-Smart infotainment and connected-car features and tan leather upholstery. Other new features are third-row bench seat with individual AC vents, second row sliding and reclining captain's chairs and a hands-free tailgate. See a more detailed features list here.

Production of the MG Hector Plus is already underway at the MG facility in Halol, Gujarat. Expect to pay a premium of between Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh over the standard Hector for the new version. Prices of the Hector start at Rs 12.73 lakh for the base petrol and go up to Rs 17.73 lakh for the top-spec diesel.