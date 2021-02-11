12:27 (IST)
You can follow the live stream of the MG Hector CVT launch right here.
tech2 News StaffFeb 11, 2021 12:28:40 IST
The 2021 MG Hector turbo-petrol will get the option of a CVT automatic today, which will be sold alongside the six-speed DCT model.
highlights
12:24 (IST)
MG Hector updated in January 2021 Earlier this year, MG Motor India rolled out a mild refresh for the Hector, which brought with it a few styling changes (revised grille, black applique between the tail-lights, larger 18-inch alloy wheels and redesigned scuff plates).
11:40 (IST)
We’re coming to you LIVE from the launch of the MG Hector CVT! Yes, that’s right – after receiving a mild refresh at the start of 2021, the MG Hector today gets another vital update in the form of a new automatic transmission. MG Motor India is adding a third gearbox option for the Hector turbo-petrol, which is a continuously variable transmission (CVT). This is the second automatic gearbox option for the Hector petrol, which has been available with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission since it was launched in 2019. Stay tuned as we bring you details on the CVT, variants, features and of course, the prices!
Having received a refresh at the beginning of 2021, the MG Hector receives another important update today in the form of a new automatic transmission option. MG Motor India is set to launch the Hector petrol CVT. So far, the turbo-petrol version of the MG Hector was also available with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), but now, MG is aiming to provide more in the way of choice for buyers, with a CVT automatic that is meant to make the Hector a more city-friendly SUV. However, the CVT is only expected to be offered with the non-hybrid version of the Hector turbo-petrol, with the DCT continuing as an option for the 48-volt mild-hybrid version, and the Hector diesel only offered with a six-speed manual.
Apart from the addition of the CVT option, MG is not expected to make any more changes or additions to the 5-seat SUV. In January, MG had introduced the refreshed Hector, which received key additions in the form of ventilated front seats, a dual-tone interior and some minor styling changes on the outside.
