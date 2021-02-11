Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Having received a refresh at the beginning of 2021, the MG Hector receives another important update today in the form of a new automatic transmission option. MG Motor India is set to launch the Hector petrol CVT. So far, the turbo-petrol version of the MG Hector was also available with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), but now, MG is aiming to provide more in the way of choice for buyers, with a CVT automatic that is meant to make the Hector a more city-friendly SUV. However, the CVT is only expected to be offered with the non-hybrid version of the Hector turbo-petrol, with the DCT continuing as an option for the 48-volt mild-hybrid version, and the Hector diesel only offered with a six-speed manual.

Apart from the addition of the CVT option, MG is not expected to make any more changes or additions to the 5-seat SUV. In January, MG had introduced the refreshed Hector, which received key additions in the form of ventilated front seats, a dual-tone interior and some minor styling changes on the outside.