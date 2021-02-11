Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
MG Hector CVT, Hector Plus CVT launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.52 lakh

CVT variants of the MG Hector and Hector Plus are priced on par with the equivalent dual-clutch automatic trims.


tech2 News StaffFeb 11, 2021 12:56:16 IST

The MG Hector petrol CVT has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.52 lakh. It was only at the start of this year that India was introduced to the MG Hector 2021 – which received a slew of updates – and now, MG Motor India has added a CVT automatic option for those who will be spending most of their driving days inside the city, and are looking for a smoother drive experience and better fuel efficiency.

MG Hector CVT variants and details

What MG has added to the Hector range is a CVT automatic, which will be sold alongside the six-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) that has been available since the Hector was launched in 2019. The CVT is only available with the non-hybrid version of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 143hp and 250Nm of torque. The 48-volt petrol mild-hybrid version of the Hector continues with the six-speed DCT, while the Hector diesel is available with a six-speed manual gearbox only.

In terms of variants, the CVT option for the Hector and Hector Plus is available only with the higher-spec Smart and top-spec Sharp trims. The Hector Smart CVT is priced at Rs 16.52 lakh, while the Hector Sharp CVT costs Rs 18.10 lakh. The six-seat Hector Plus Smart CVT is priced at Rs 17.22 lakh, and the fully-loaded Hector Plus Sharp CVT costs Rs 18.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). MG says the idea behind adding a CVT option is to provide more choice to the buyers, and is also aimed at making the Hector friendlier to drive in the city and more fuel-efficient, with the DCT version targeting those travelling long distances and frequenting highways. However, MG hasn't shared a fuel economy figure for the Hector and Hector Plus CVT models at this time.

MG Hector features and rivals

An update for the Hector earlier this year brought a few styling tweaks including a revised grille, a black appliqué between the tail-lights, larger 18-inch alloy wheels new front and rear scuff plates. Additionally, MG also added a Starry Blue paint option for the Hector.

On the inside, the 2021 MG Hector gets a champagne-and-black colour scheme, which adds to the airiness inside what is already a rather spacious SUV.

In terms of features, the 2021 MG Hector packs ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, an auto-dimming inside rear view mirror and the iSmart infotainment system also accepts commands in Hindi and Hinglish. As before, the top-spec Hector features a 10.4-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof, to name some goodies.

The 5-seat MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier, as well as the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks.

