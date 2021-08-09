Monday, August 09, 2021Back to
MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater launched in India, costs as much as the 6-seat version

So far, the top-spec MG Gloster Savvy was available only in six-seat form, but now, it can be had with seven seats for the same price.


tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2021 12:22:46 IST

MG Motor India has added to the variant lineup of its flagship SUV, the MG Gloster, with the launch of the Savvy 7-seat variant. Since its launch last year, the MG Gloster – in top-spec Savvy form – was available only as a six-seater. However, with customers asking for the choice of having a seven-seat option with the fully-loaded variant, the company has now introduced the MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater, which swaps out the second row captain chairs of the six-seat model for a bench-type seat. The MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater is priced at Rs 37.28 lakh, which is the same price as the Savvy 6-seat variant (ex-showroom).

Apart from the change in seating layout, the MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater is no different from any other Gloster. Image: MG

Apart from the change in seating layout, the MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater is no different from any other Gloster. Being the top-spec variant, the Savvy packs in a number of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) along with all other features available with the SUV, including a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat with heating, ventilation, massage and memory functions, a 12-speaker audio system, 360-degree cameras, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and hands-free parking, among others.

Prices for all MG Gloster variants. Image: MG

The MG Gloster is available with two diesel engine options – a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel making 163hp and 375Nm of torque; this unit is available only in the Super and Smart variants. The second option is a twin-turbo version of the same 2.0-litre diesel, which produces a substantial 218 hp and 480 Nm of torque. This engine is available only with the Sharp and Savvy variants, which also pack an on-demand four-wheel drive system with selectable drive modes. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard for both engines.

In India, the MG Gloster rivals the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X.

