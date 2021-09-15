Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its fourth SUV in our market, the MG Astor, which is set to be unveiled in full today during a virtual showcase that starts at 11:30 am IST. MG says the Astor name is derived from Raytheon Sentinel, an airborne battlefield and ground surveillance aircraft formerly operated by the Royal Air Force. Additionally, MG confirmed the Astor will become only the second SUV in the midsize SUV segment to feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) after the Mahindra XUV700, and also only the second MG SUV to feature ADAS after the flagship Gloster SUV.

What will definitely grab attention is what’s on the dashboard of the MG Astor. MG has equipped the Astor with an artificial intelligence (AI) driven robot, that will act as the driver’s personal assistant. Read more about it here.

MG says the Astor will have ADAS ‘Level 2’, which will utilise mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera to enable functions including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control, rear drive assist and speed assist system.

MG also confirmed the Astor will have a ‘Celestial’ grille and a dual-tone red-and-black interior theme, one of three interior themes that will be on offer. In terms of engines, the Astor is expected to come with two petrol engine options, and a diesel engine is unlikely to be offered.

The MG Astor is expected to be launched this festive season, and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.