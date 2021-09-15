11:36 (IST)
MG Astor's AI assistant voiced by Dr Deepa Malik
Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee Dr Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the AI-powered in-car assistant in the MG Astor.
tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2021 11:05:23 IST
The MG Astor – set for launch this festive season – brings an AI-powered in-car assistant, as well as an enhanced version of ADAS.
11:33 (IST)
MG Astor infotainment system As standard, the MG Astor will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as the JioSaavn app for music/video streaming.
11:27 (IST)
MG Astor unveil: Watch it LIVE You can follow the live stream of the MG Astor's India debut right here.
11:26 (IST)
MG Astor to feature ADAS The MG Astor will become only the second MG SUV after the flagship Gloster to feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In fact, the Astor will go further, as it will have Level 2 ADAS, as opposed to the Level 1 ADAS seen on the Gloster. Read more about it here .
11:08 (IST)
MG Astor to feature AI-powered assistant In a first, higher variants of the MG Astor will be equipped with an artificial intelligence-powered in-car assistant, that can understand voice commands and relay vital information to the driver and other occupants of the vehicle. You can read all about it here .
10:51 (IST)
MG Astor: The petrol version of the ZS SUV If you think you've seen the MG Astor before, it's because you have - the Astor is a reworked iteration of the MG ZS, which has been on sale abroad for some time now. In fact, the ZS has been available in India in all-electric form since 2020.
10:33 (IST)
MG Astor: LIVE blog gets underway Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, to Tech2's coverage of the India debut of MG's latest offering for our market - the MG Astor. Stay with us, as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the India showcase that starts at 11:30 am IST.
MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its fourth SUV in our market, the MG Astor, which is set to be unveiled in full today during a virtual showcase that starts at 11:30 am IST. MG says the Astor name is derived from Raytheon Sentinel, an airborne battlefield and ground surveillance aircraft formerly operated by the Royal Air Force. Additionally, MG confirmed the Astor will become only the second SUV in the midsize SUV segment to feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) after the Mahindra XUV700, and also only the second MG SUV to feature ADAS after the flagship Gloster SUV.
What will definitely grab attention is what’s on the dashboard of the MG Astor. MG has equipped the Astor with an artificial intelligence (AI) driven robot, that will act as the driver’s personal assistant. Read more about it here.
MG says the Astor will have ADAS ‘Level 2’, which will utilise mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera to enable functions including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control, rear drive assist and speed assist system.
MG also confirmed the Astor will have a ‘Celestial’ grille and a dual-tone red-and-black interior theme, one of three interior themes that will be on offer. In terms of engines, the Astor is expected to come with two petrol engine options, and a diesel engine is unlikely to be offered.
The MG Astor is expected to be launched this festive season, and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
