Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV India launch LIVE updates: Event starts at 12:30pm IST

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 12:06:28 IST

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will rival the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    First-ever Maybach SUV

    Up until a few years ago, the Maybach badge was the preserve of the most luxurious of Mercedes-Benz sedans. However, with buyers the world over pivoting to SUVs, Mercedes-Benz decided to roll out a Maybach version of the new-generation GLS SUV, the first time an SUV has been part of the Maybach fold. The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC made its world premiere at Auto Guangzhou in China, late in 2019.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC arrives in India today!

    Hello and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Tech2's live blog covering the launch of Mercedes-Benz India's latest offering. Today, we're awaiting the arrival of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, an SUV that will shortly join a small cluster of uber-luxury SUVs on sale in the country. We're about 45 minutes away from the start of the launch event, so stay with us as we bring you all the live updates as they come in.

The next big launch from Mercedes-Benz India is that of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, and the launch event gets underway today at 12:30pm IST. The Mercedes-Benz GLS forms the basis for what is the first-ever Maybach SUV, which made its world premiere in China at the end of 2019. While the Maybach GLS 600 is clearly based on the GLS, it has a few differentiators on the outside that’ll help tell it apart from lesser GLSes.

In terms of dimensions, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC measures in at 5,205 mm in length, 2,030 mm in width and 1,838 mm in height and has the same 3,135 mm wheelbase as the standard GLS.

To spoil those sitting in the back, the ‘First Class’ version of the Maybach GLS brings two individual, heavily-bolstered reclining seats with an in-built massage function, powered legrests and a fixed centre console that houses a refrigerator and folding tables.

Under the hood is a 4.0-litre, turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Overall power output is pegged at 558 hp and 730 Nm of torque.

Expect the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600’s price in India to be closer to the Rs 2 crore mark (ex-showroom).



