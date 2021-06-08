Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

The next big launch from Mercedes-Benz India is that of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, and the launch event gets underway today at 12:30pm IST. The Mercedes-Benz GLS forms the basis for what is the first-ever Maybach SUV, which made its world premiere in China at the end of 2019. While the Maybach GLS 600 is clearly based on the GLS, it has a few differentiators on the outside that’ll help tell it apart from lesser GLSes.

In terms of dimensions, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC measures in at 5,205 mm in length, 2,030 mm in width and 1,838 mm in height and has the same 3,135 mm wheelbase as the standard GLS.

To spoil those sitting in the back, the ‘First Class’ version of the Maybach GLS brings two individual, heavily-bolstered reclining seats with an in-built massage function, powered legrests and a fixed centre console that houses a refrigerator and folding tables.

Under the hood is a 4.0-litre, turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Overall power output is pegged at 558 hp and 730 Nm of torque.

Expect the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600’s price in India to be closer to the Rs 2 crore mark (ex-showroom).