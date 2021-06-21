Amaan Ahmed

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC – launched in India earlier this month – enters a rarefied pantheon of super-luxury SUVs on sale in the country. One of 15 launches Mercedes-Benz India has lined up for our market in 2021, the Maybach GLS is – in comparison to some other uber-luxury SUVs around – priced quite modestly. However, it’s worth noting that Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom) is only the base price of the Maybach GLS, and Mercedes has smartly categorised some of the goodies as optional extras, which buyers can get for an added cost.

Based on the latest generation of Mercedes’ flagship SUV, the Maybach GLS is a lot like the standard GLS in many ways, including in its appearance. What helps create the ‘Maybach’ distinction are a handful of specific touches inside and out, some of which are being offered as niceties at eye-watering prices.

As standard, the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC can be had with one of seven single-tone paint options on offer, and buyers can even choose one of the special ‘Designo’ paint options, which can add up to Rs 1.70 lakh to the price. However, lending the real ‘Maybach’ appearance on the outside are the three-dual tone paint options, which are an optional extra costing Rs 32.50 lakh – about as much as a brand-new Skoda Octavia. 22-inch alloy wheels are standard fit, but there’s also a grander, 23-inch multi-spoke design available for a princely sum of Rs 12.77 lakh.

It's on the inside where the Maybach GLS lets buyers really splash the cash. In addition to the two interior colour schemes available as standard (black/brown-and-beige), there’s a Designo crystal white/silver grey pearl combo on offer, specifying which adds an astounding Rs 26 lakh to the price. Aside from the standard open-pore wood trim, buyers can opt for the Maybach-specific high-gloss black ‘Flowing lines’ trim (Rs 1.20 lakh) or ‘Lightlines’ wood trim for an added Rs 1.23 lakh. A wood-and-leather multifunction steering wheel will set buyers back by an additional Rs 1.26 lakh. Opting for the exclusive Designo leather packages – which cover every surface inside the car including the pillars and dashboard sides in Crystal White nappa leather – will see a buyer shelling out a little over Rs 37 lakh in total.

Moving to the second row, the Maybach GLS, as standard, comes with a standard bench-type seat for three passengers. However, buyers can choose to swap that with individual seats, for a four-seat layout, which adds a hefty Rs 8 lakh to the price. Rear entertainment screens will be a must-have for the chauffeur-driven, and the addition of two front seatback-mounted screens will cost Rs 5.10 lakh. For those intending to carry drinks, a refrigerator (positioned between the individual rear seats) can be added for Rs 2.35 lakh, and one can even add a champagne flutes holder for a mere Rs 1.71 lakh. Additionally, for those working on-the-go, fold-out tables are available for Rs 3.84 lakh.

In terms of functional options, buyers can choose to have a head-up display (Rs 2.25 lakh) and the higher-spec Burmester 3D surround sound system (Rs 8.70 lakh). Also available are an anti-theft protection system (with pre-installation for collision detection) and a driver assistance package plus (that adds aids such as active steering assist and Pre-Safe Impulse Side), each costing Rs 1.07 lakh. The Energizing package plus – with more extensive programmes for the front seats’ massage and ventilation functions – costs an extra Rs 2.27 lakh. While it may not necessarily be needed in India’s hot climate, a ‘Warmth Comfort’ package (Rs 2.59 lakh) is available, which adds heating functions for all seats, door pads and armrests; something that may come in handy for those living in areas where temperatures drop sharply.

To make driving in the rain a little bit easier, Mercedes is offered ‘Magic Vision Control’ wipers, which feature heated ducts that spray washer fluid directly in front of the blades to quickly clear the windscreen; a convenience feature you’ll have to shell out Rs 84,000 for. And then there’s the active suspension (titled E-Active Body Control), which employs cameras to monitor the road surface and vary suspension settings accordingly to keep occupants comfortable at all times; this adds a substantial Rs 13.84 lakh to the Maybach GLS’ price, an amount high enough to buy a fully-loaded compact SUV.

All in, with all these options specified, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC’s price soars to over Rs 4.07 crore. The options – amounting to over Rs 1.64 crore – constitute an increase of nearly 68 percent over the base price of the Maybach GLS. At this price, the Maybach GLS costs almost the same as another super-luxury SUV, the Bentley Bentayga, which is priced at Rs 4.10 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). What’s interesting is the Maybach GLS is already sold out in India for 2021, with Mercedes-Benz India having secured over 50 orders for the SUV even before it went on sale.

Also read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India, priced from Rs 2.17 crore