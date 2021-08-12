Thursday, August 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz rolls out pothole warning alerts for select models using Car-to-X Communication system

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, C-Class and all-electric EQS models can now identify potholes and alert other Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the vicinity.


FP TrendingAug 12, 2021 16:27:34 IST

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out an update for its Car-to-X vehicle communication system, which adds a rather useful feature to the new-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class, C-Class, and EQS – the system now enables these sedans to automatically detect potholes, which will serve as a warning alert for other Mercedes-Benz vehicles in and around those areas.

When the chassis control unit detects a pothole, the Car-to-X Communication service is activated, and an alert is sent to the Mercedes-Benz cloud in real-time through the mobile phone network using positional data. This data is relayed to Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the vicinity. The potholes are registered with icons on the navigation map and about ten seconds before arriving at the spot in the lane, an audible alert is generated with the visual highlight of the icon. The message of the alert reads "Look out, pothole!"

For now, the pothole warning alert is available only in the Mercedes-Benz EQS, S-Class and C-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

For now, the pothole warning alert is available only in the Mercedes-Benz EQS, S-Class and C-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Car-to-X Communication can also detect and issue alerts for crosswinds, slippery roads, fog lights activation, or even when the windshield wipers are engaged at full speed. The updated features are available in select global markets.

To activate the Car-to-X service, a Mercedes-Benz customer must have a ‘meConnect’ account on the MercedesMe Portal or the MercedesMe App, to have the data registered in the vehicle. Once activated, the vehicle-related Car-to-X data is anonymised and sent to the backend. The service is free to use for the first three years, after which it can be renewed for a fee.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mercedes Benz

Auto Expo: For Mercedes, the game changers are compact luxury cars in India

Feb 06, 2014
Auto Expo: For Mercedes, the game changers are compact luxury cars in India
Mercedes-Benz India announces change in top organisational positions

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz India announces change in top organisational positions

Dec 21, 2015
Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates new workshop in Mangaluru

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates new workshop in Mangaluru

Oct 06, 2016
Tesla could partner with Mercedes-Benz for a electric version of Sprinter van

Tesla

Tesla could partner with Mercedes-Benz for a electric version of Sprinter van

Nov 20, 2018
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices across range from January 1 2017

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices across range from January 1 2017

Dec 17, 2016
Night Rider

advertorial

Night Rider

Dec 03, 2015

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021