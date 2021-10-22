Friday, October 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz India’s Retail of the Future D2C sales model is live: Here’s how the buying experience will change

India becomes the first CKD market – and only the fourth market for Mercedes-Benz globally after Sweden, South Africa and Austria - to adopt the Retail of the Future sales model.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2021 13:45:55 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has gone live with its new ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF) direct-to-consumer sales model. Under this business model, Mercedes-Benz India owns the entire centralised vehicle stock and will directly invoice a purchase to the buyer, in addition to handling order processing and fulfilment. India becomes the first CKD market – and only the fourth market for M-B globally after Sweden, South Africa and Austria - to adopt ROTF.

With ROTF, Mercedes-Benz India will sell its vehicles directly to customers, with all dealers now competing to provide "the best customer experience", in the words of Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk. Thanks to this new model, customers will be able to check vehicle availability across the country in real-time, and will also be able to view Mercedes-Benz India's production pipeline for the next three months. Over 1,700 cars and SUVs have already been booked via Mercedes-Benz India's 'Retail of the Future' direct-to-consumer sales model in the last three weeks.

Mercedes-Benz India will own all vehicle stocks under ROTF, while dealers will compete to provide

Mercedes-Benz India will own all vehicle stocks under ROTF, while dealers will compete to provide "the best customer experience". Image: Mercedes-Benz

Once a customer has made a booking by paying Rs 50,000, Mercedes-Benz India will relay the VIN number of the vehicle reserved for the customer, who will have to finalise the purchase within the next two weeks, and in case they change their mind, Mercedes-Benz India will provide a full refund, no questions asked. Following full payment, Mercedes-Benz India will share the invoice with the customer within a week’s time.

With ROTF, customers will be able to submit all their documents required for vehicle purchase online, and will also be able to view the status of their order along with the expected delivery date. Once all documents have been validated, the delivery will be completed at either the dealership closest to the customer, or at the buyer’s doorstep. Mercedes also promises that for the first time in India, there will be no incidental or extra charges levied on any purchase.

With Mercedes-Benz India making the entire pool of cars in stock available to buyers, prospective customers will benefit from a single price for every model across the country, and also have a wider variety of models and specifications to choose from, as they won’t be bound by the options available at a particular dealership. Even if the vehicle allotted to a buyer is in another city, it will be dispatched to the customer’s city as soon as one places a booking.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz is eliminating the practice of price negotiation entirely by offering what it calls the ‘best price’, which will be available to buyers straight from the manufacturer. Customers will also be able to easily compare model-wise prices, which will further simplify the purchase process. Buyers will still get discounts/benefits on select models, but these will now be controlled entirely by Mercedes-Benz India. Customers will be able to avail loyalty and corporate benefits, wherever applicable, and these will be the same across India.

While dealers will continue to be the point of contact for customers as they will facilitate the purchase, the benefit for them, according to Mercedes, will be that they own no inventory under this business model, and hence benefit from a lower cost structure and carry little market-facing risk. They will be directly compensated by Mercedes-Benz India for vehicle sales, and will continue to develop local market requirements, retail marketing activities, lead generation and manage customer relationships. There will be no change to existing dealer infrastructure.

It's important to note that the ROTF business model will only apply to Mercedes-Benz India’s new car business. Its pre-owned car business and other business lines will continue as before.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mercedes-benz india inaugurates eighth dealership in gujarat

Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates its eighth dealership in Gujarat

Aug 31, 2016
Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates its eighth dealership in Gujarat
Mercedes-Benz India to implement direct-to-consumer sales model starting October 2021

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India to implement direct-to-consumer sales model starting October 2021

Jun 02, 2021
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39.90 lakh

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39.90 lakh

Mar 25, 2021
Mercedes-Benz GLE400 petrol launched in India at Rs 74.90 lakh

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz GLE400 petrol launched in India at Rs 74.90 lakh

Aug 25, 2016
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices across range from January 1 2017

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices across range from January 1 2017

Dec 17, 2016
Mercedes-Benz introduces 'Sport Edition' A-Class, CLA and GLA in India

mercedes-benz introduces 'sport edition' a-class

Mercedes-Benz introduces 'Sport Edition' A-Class, CLA and GLA in India

Jun 13, 2016

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021