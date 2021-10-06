Wednesday, October 06, 2021Back to
Mercedes-Benz India sells 4,101 vehicles between Jul-Sep, nearly twice as many as in Q3 2020

Mercedes-Benz India has so far sold 8,958 units in 2021 (till the end of September), a 79 percent growth over the 5,007 units sold in the same period last year.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2021 15:03:53 IST

Mercedes-Benz has reported an impressive near-100 percent growth in sales, retailing 4,101 units in the domestic market between July and September. This is nearly twice as many cars and SUVs Mercedes-Benz sold in India in the July-September period (2,058 units) last year.

According to the luxury carmaker, the sharp uptick in retail sales in the last quarter is a reflection of the continuous V-shaped recovery witnessed since the pandemic affected second quarter, the resumption of economic activities, a largely stable economy and an overall positive market outlook.

Thanks to its strong showing in the third quarter, Mercedes-Benz India has so far sold 8,958 units in 2021 (till the end of September), a 79 percent growth over the 5,007 units sold in the same period last year. This rise has come about as a result of 11 model launches this year (including five AMG models) and positive customer sentiments, according to Mercedes-Benz India.

The launch of the second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA helped bolster sales. Image: Overdrive/Anis Shaikh

The launch of the second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA - one of 11 so far in 2021 - helped bolster sales. Image: Overdrive/Anis Shaikh

That said, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and GLC SUV continue to be the main volume drivers for the company, with SUVs and sedans making up 48 percent each of Mercedes’ local sales volumes. Waiting periods for the company’s models range from one month to eight months at present.

“Mercedes-Benz’s strong year-to-date sales growth which is highlighted by a robust recovery in customer demand specifically in Q32021, is backed by a combination of new product line-up and also bullish market sentiments,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-Benz India expects the upcoming festive season to continue this sales momentum and create additional demand, Schwenk added.

“We already have crossed our 2020 numbers in the first nine months this year, and the current market momentum gives us confidence for the festive season,” he said.

He said the company’s product offensive for the Indian market this year is far from over and the customers can expect some of the most exciting vehicles lined-up for their India debut this quarter.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce more EVs in India in the time to come, including the EQS sedan and SUV. Image: Mikes-Photography from Pixabay

Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce more EVs in India in the time to come, including the EQS sedan and SUV. Image: Mikes-Photography from Pixabay

“It will be our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the unprecedented demand, secure our supply chain and continue to mitigate the current challenges faced by the entire auto industry. We are cautiously optimistic with our sales outlook for the upcoming months,” he added.

The company also said that a strong order bank for its electric SUV EQC continues with encouraging customer interest for the next batch of the vehicle that arrives in October.

On 7 October, Mercedes-Benz India will launch the locally-assembled version of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Starting this month, it will also adopt a direct-to-consumer sales model.

