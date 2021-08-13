Friday, August 13, 2021Back to
Mercedes-Benz India rolls out ‘Marketplace’ platform for direct buying and selling of pre-owned Mercedes models

Benefits of Mercedes-Benz’s Marketplace platform include a ‘best price guarantee’, a larger inventory of certified vehicles and more.


Press Trust of IndiaAug 13, 2021 09:59:26 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out a ‘direct customer-to-customer’ selling platform, named ‘Marketplace,’ which promises multiple benefits to both buyers and sellers of the used luxury cars. The company says the platform is for sellers who seek the best value for their existing cars and are looking for an upgrade to a Mercedes-Benz. Besides, it will offer the best price to the seller with a hassle-free experience, Mercedes-Benz India said in a release.

The benefits come in the form of a ‘best price guarantee’, a larger inventory of certified vehicles available online, ease of transaction and complete transparency, among others.

The platform is expected to boost pre-owned car business and online penetration for used cars, which currently remains at 20 percent, the company said, adding with its introduction, the penetration is expected to go up to 50 percent.

The Marketplace will let buyers choose from a larger selection of pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The Marketplace will let buyers choose from a larger selection of pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Image: Mercedes-Benz

“Marketplace’s direct customer-to-customer model will provide discerning sellers and buyers the most transparent, hassle-free, and convenient platform to sell existing cars and upgrade. With this initiative, we create a win-win scenario for customers and an opportunity for our franchise partners to scale up their pre-owned and new car business by offering a luxury brand experience," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India.

Marketplace will continue to set new benchmarks in terms of transparency, efficiency, and customer-centricity in the entire luxury pre-owned car business, he added. The platform will offer potential growth opportunities for both new car and pre-owned car business, with possible upgrade to a new or pre-owned Mercedes-Benz and an opportunity to provide a luxury brand service to both the seller and buyer, so far unavailable to customers in the unorganised market, the company said.

At the same time, it will create customer loyalty by offering the best possible price, larger inventory, transparency, hassle-free process, and a seamless luxury experience besides an opportunity to scale up the new and pre-owned business, by procuring very high-quality pre-owned Mercedes-Benz cars from existing owners, according to the carmaker.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


