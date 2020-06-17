Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
Mercedes Benz GLS 2020 launched in India at Rs 99.90 lakh: All you need to know

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is one of 10 models that the brand will launch in India this year.


OverdriveJun 17, 2020 15:21:55 IST

Mercedes-Benz has launched the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV in India, with prices from Rs 99.90 lakh. This is for both the petrol and diesel versions. The Star Ease maintenance package for the three-row SUV costs Rs 82,100 for 2 years for the petrol and Rs 98,800 for two years for the diesel.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS can be had with two engine options. The GLS gets engine options very similar to the new GLE that debuted in India in January. The diesel engine option is the 3.0-liter inline-six OM 656 unit in its 400 d guise. Here the motor puts out 330 PS and 700 Nm. Also here is the GLS 450. This gets the M 256 in-line six 3.0-liter petrol motor paired with a 48 V mild-hybrid system. Outputs will be 367 PS and 500 Nm with the EQ-Boost mild-hybrid system adding a further 22 PS and 250 Nm.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV

This system can control the start/stop function, fill in gaps in the engine's powerband and recuperate energy to charge an onboard battery. Both engines pair with the nine-speed automatic gearbox and the 4 Matic AWD system. The standard Airmatic air suspension can raise/lower ride height by 60 mm.

The new GLS is 77 mm longer, 2 2mm wider and 60 mm longer wheelbase. This has resulted in an 87mm increase in second-row legroom. Other notable features are reclining rear seats, a rear chauffer package that pushes the front passenger seat forward with a button, airmatic air suspension, 13-speaker Burmeister audio, a rear-seat entertainment package, panoramic sunroof, all three-seats fold down for over 2,400 litres of boot space, and the MBUX with its two 12.3-inch screens and new rear-seat control for the infotainment system. The Mercedes Me connected car tech has also been updated with a new app along with the new GLS.

The GLS is one of 10 models that the brand will launch in India this year. Over 37,000 Mercedes SUVs have already been sold in the country, and this year will also see the launch of the new GLA later in the year, along with a few AMG models.

